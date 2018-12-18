Today: How Russia Tried to Suppress Black Voters

Russian agents have worked for decades to fan the flames of racial discord in America. Before the 2016 election, they found a particularly potent medium to do so in their efforts to help Donald Trump become president: Facebook and Instagram. More than 30 million users on those platforms shared propaganda messages generated as part of a campaign by Russia’s Internet Research Agency to polarize and misinform voters, according to reports by the Senate Intelligence Committee. Among the messages: calling on African Americans to boycott the election or to vote for Jill Stein, attacking Hillary Clinton as a fraud and accusing the mainstream media of lies.