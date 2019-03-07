Today: A Trade and Truth Deficit

President Trump has long talked about reducing the trade deficit as something that will help “make America great again,” even though mainstream economists widely believe that Trump’s emphasis on the trade balance is misplaced. Nevertheless, the gap in imported and exported goods soared to an all-time high last year, largely because of Trump’s policies. And it’s just one area where Trump is falling short of his own goals, such as his still-unbuilt wall on the border with Mexico and the collapse of a summit last week with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. As this analysis shows, that facts haven’t stopped Trump from boasting about his record over and over again with exaggerations and outright untruths. But will he pay a political price among his supporters? Probably not. As Matt Schlapp, chairman of the American Conservative Union, put it: “Maybe 50% of Americans look at Donald Trump as struggling to accomplish things, but the other 50% looks at him as willing to take on challenges other presidents weren’t.”