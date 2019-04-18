Today: Ready for Redactions and Reactions

The Justice Department plans to release a redacted version of special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s confidential report today, a step that will shed new light on the hotly contested Russia investigation — and could be one of the pivotal moments of Donald Trump’s presidency. But before the report is released, Atty. Gen. William Barr is scheduled to hold a news conference at 6:30 a.m. Pacific time, along with Deputy Atty. Gen. Rod Rosenstein. More than an hour after that, the Justice Department plans to send copies of the report to Capitol Hill. The timing has sparked criticism from House Democrats who fear Barr is trying to put his own spin on the investigation before the report is public. Meanwhile, Trump’s legal team is also preparing to release its own counter-report, and Trump said he may hold a news conference himself. Check latimes.com for the latest developments.