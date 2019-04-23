Today: Grief and Disbelief in Sri Lanka

The Sri Lankan government has blamed a little-known domestic extremist group called National Thowheeth Jamaath for a coordinated series of Easter attacks that killed at least 321 people and wounded hundreds. If the group is found responsible, the bombings would be among the first instances of Islamist terrorism in a predominantly Buddhist country with sizable minorities of Muslims, Christians and Hindus — and a history of communal violence. But many Sri Lankans are skeptical of the government’s claim that the group was behind the bombings. (A Sri Lankan defense official said Tuesday that the bombings were carried out in retaliation for shooting attacks at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, last month.) The attacks have highlighted the dysfunction plaguing Sri Lanka’s bitterly divided coalition government, with the prime minister blaming the president and law enforcement agencies for failing to act on warnings of a terrorist plot.