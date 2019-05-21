Today: Branch-to-Branch Combat

If you've spent any time on #baking Instagram in the last few years, there's a good chance you’ve admired Alana Jones-Mann’s work, even if you don’t know her name. She’s sculpted cactus gardens out of frosting; translated complex Mexican embroidery designs onto the surface of cookies; and constructed wreath-shaped cakes out of retro candies. Or maybe you just know her work by the term “shag cake.” Here’s how she finds her inspiration in places like the Brand Library and Art Center in Glendale.