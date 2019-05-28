Today: The Nuclear ‘Tomb’ in the Pacific

Never heard of him? He’s a Gen X liberal who rose from modest roots in L.A. to become a millionaire investor, and he just might be running for president. But what would set him apart from the roughly two dozen Democratic hopefuls already in the race? “I would uniquely talk about poverty,” Sanberg says of a potential presidential run. “About poverty every hour of every single day and in a different way, which is poverty [for] the eight out of 10 Americans [who] are living paycheck to paycheck.”