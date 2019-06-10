Today: $300,000 restrooms for the homeless

More public restrooms seems like an obvious fix to the squalor and stench as homelessness surges on Los Angeles streets. But L.A. has estimated that staffing and operating each mobile bathroom can cost more than $300,000 annually — a price tag that has galled some politicians. During budget talks this spring, city officials estimated that providing toilets and showers for every homeless encampment in need would cost more than $57 million a year. But many advocates argue that the costs of staffing bathrooms are worth it.