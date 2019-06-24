Today: Trump Is Open to Iran Talks

President Trump, who says he made an eleventh-hour decision last week to call off a retaliatory military strike against Iran, declared in an interview on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that he’s not looking for war, but that “if there is, it'll be obliteration like you've never seen before.” At the same time, Trump said he was open to talks with Tehran without preconditions in an effort to keep Iran from having nuclear weapons. “I think they want to make a deal. And my deal is nuclear,” he said. To some, including columnist Doyle McManus, that sounds much like Trump’s threats of “fire and fury” against North Korea that eventually segued to two summits with Kim Jong Un and “beautiful letters,” as Trump called them, from Kim. Just this weekend, North Korea’s state-run news agency said the president sent leader Kim an “excellent” letter; the White House did not confirm the statement.