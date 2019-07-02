Today: ‘Hong Kong People Are Desperate’

In Hong Kong, July 1 is an official holiday meant for celebrating the territory’s handover in 1997 from British to Chinese rule that usually draws protests from civil society and pro-democracy groups. This time, some demonstrators turned violent. Though hundreds of thousands marched in peace, a throng stormed a legislative building, smashing its glass walls, dismantling fences and gates and vandalizing the inner chamber. Even some who did not participate in the violence didn’t condemn it either. “Hong Kong people are desperate. My generation is desperate,” said one. “We don’t know what to do. We just try our best.” The latest developments raise questions about how much further dissent the mainland Chinese government will tolerate.