Today: Shooting Themselves in the Foot? 

There’s a battle being waged at Oceano Dunes, just south of Pismo Beach, where for generations off-road vehicle riders have flocked to camp on the shore, build bonfires in the sand and gun their engines at the only state park in California that allows motor vehicles on the beach. But for nearly as long, nearby residents and conservationists have been complaining about dust clouds, danger and damage to habitats and endangered species. Now the state Coastal Commission is stepping in to consider eliminating the off-highway vehicle access that’s been beloved by nearly 2 million visitors a year. “You have intense recreation and intense conservation,” one state environmental scientist said. “And you have them side by side.”