Letters to the Editor: ‘If men could get pregnant, abortion would be a sacrament’

To the editor: One antiabortion letter writer, to use his words, “seems to miss the critical point” — if a woman has a heartbeat, no one can rightfully force her body decisions.

Or perhaps he missed this well-known point: If men could get pregnant, abortion would be a sacrament.

Carol Holst, Glendale

..

To the editor: A recent letter writer asserted that the critical point in the abortion argument is “whether or not the preborn are people.”

My test for whether fetuses are people is simple: Point to them. If you’re pointing to visible fetuses, they’re people. If you’re instead pointing at pregnant women, they are not.

Sadly, many people fail to see the pregnant woman.

Dave Suess, Redondo Beach