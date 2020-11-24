Broccoli salad with roasted peppers and cashews
This colorful broccoli salad with roasted red peppers comes together in a flash. Blanch the broccoli, whisk together the vinaigrette and it’s ready. It can work as a salad or a side dish.
In small bowl, whisk together the lemon juice, mustard, 4 tablespoons olive oil, salt and pepper to taste. Add more olive oil if you want a less tart flavor. Set aside.
Cut the broccoli into bite-size florets. Rinse well. Steam in batches until just barely past raw, 1 to 2 minutes. Immediately drain well and turn out into a serving bowl.
Pour the dressing over and mix well. Add the red peppers and mix again.
Just before serving, sprinkle the salad with the cashews.
