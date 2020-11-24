Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Broccoli salad with roasted peppers and cashews

20 minutes
Serves 4 to 6
(Ken Hively / Los Angeles Times)
1

In small bowl, whisk together the lemon juice, mustard, 4 tablespoons olive oil, salt and pepper to taste. Add more olive oil if you want a less tart flavor. Set aside.

2

Cut the broccoli into bite-size florets. Rinse well. Steam in batches until just barely past raw, 1 to 2 minutes. Immediately drain well and turn out into a serving bowl.

3

Pour the dressing over and mix well. Add the red peppers and mix again.

4

Just before serving, sprinkle the salad with the cashews.

Each serving: 218 calories; 7 grams protein; 14 grams carbohydrates; 5 grams fiber; 17 grams fat; 3 grams saturated fat; 0 cholesterol; 84 mg. sodium.
