Chicken Katsu
In Hawaii, this dish of crunchy fried chicken cutlets with a tangy sauce often comes as part of a plate lunch with a scoop each of steamed rice and potato salad. You can serve it the same way to re-create the experience of eating on the island.
Make the katsu sauce: Whisk the ketchup, Worcestershire, brown sugar, soy sauce and garlic powder in a bowl until smooth.
Make the chicken: The chicken should be about ¼-inch thick. If it’s thicker, gently pound each cutlet with a meat mallet or rolling pin to flatten. Season all over with salt and pepper. Whisk together the flour and garlic powder in a shallow dish. Break the eggs into another shallow dish and beat lightly. Spread the bread crumbs in a third shallow dish.
Press a chicken cutlet in the flour to evenly coat both sides, then lift out and shake off excess back into the dish. Dip in the egg to cover, letting excess drip off, then dredge both sides in the bread crumbs until evenly coated. Transfer to a large plate and repeat coating the remaining cutlets.
Line a wire rack with paper towels or paper bags. Fill a large cast iron skillet with oil to a depth of ¼ inch. Heat over medium heat until shimmering, then add enough cutlets to fit in a single layer without crowding. Fry, turning once, until golden brown, crisp and cooked through, about 7 minutes. Transfer the cutlets to the prepared rack to drain. Repeat with the remaining cutlets, replenishing and reheating oil with each batch.
Cut the chicken into strips crosswise and serve immediately over cabbage with the katsu sauce and steamed rice on the side.
