Chicken Katsu

Line a wire rack with paper towels or paper bags. Fill a large cast iron skillet with oil to a depth of ¼ inch. Heat over medium heat until shimmering, then add enough cutlets to fit in a single layer without crowding. Fry, turning once, until golden brown, crisp and cooked through, about 7 minutes. Transfer the cutlets to the prepared rack to drain. Repeat with the remaining cutlets, replenishing and reheating oil with each batch.