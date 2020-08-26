Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Chicken Katsu

30 minutes
Serves 4
Chicken katsu is breaded and served with a tangy sauce
(Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times; prop styling by Rebecca Buenik )
Katsu Sauce
Chicken
1

Make the katsu sauce: Whisk the ketchup, Worcestershire, brown sugar, soy sauce and garlic powder in a bowl until smooth.

2

Make the chicken: The chicken should be about ¼-inch thick. If it’s thicker, gently pound each cutlet with a meat mallet or rolling pin to flatten. Season all over with salt and pepper. Whisk together the flour and garlic powder in a shallow dish. Break the eggs into another shallow dish and beat lightly. Spread the bread crumbs in a third shallow dish.

3

Press a chicken cutlet in the flour to evenly coat both sides, then lift out and shake off excess back into the dish. Dip in the egg to cover, letting excess drip off, then dredge both sides in the bread crumbs until evenly coated. Transfer to a large plate and repeat coating the remaining cutlets.

4

Line a wire rack with paper towels or paper bags. Fill a large cast iron skillet with oil to a depth of ¼ inch. Heat over medium heat until shimmering, then add enough cutlets to fit in a single layer without crowding. Fry, turning once, until golden brown, crisp and cooked through, about 7 minutes. Transfer the cutlets to the prepared rack to drain. Repeat with the remaining cutlets, replenishing and reheating oil with each batch.

5

Cut the chicken into strips crosswise and serve immediately over cabbage with the katsu sauce and steamed rice on the side.

Make Ahead:
The katsu sauce can be refrigerated in an airtight container for up to 1 week.
Genevieve Ko

Genevieve Ko is the cooking editor for the Los Angeles Times. She is a cookbook author and has been a food writer, editor and recipe developer for national food media outlets. Ko graduated from Yale after a childhood in Monterey Park.

