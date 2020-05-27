A simple splash of oil helps crisp these quick waffles. No whipping egg whites or running out for fussy ingredients here. You can adapt the batter in the Variations to match sweet or savory toppings. The cooking heat and time, amount of batter per waffle and total yield depend on your waffle maker model, so read the instructions to figure out the settings to get golden-brown crisp waffles.
Crisp Everyday Waffles
Heat a waffle iron to medium-high heat. If you’re planning to serve these all at once, place a metal rack in a rimmed baking sheet and place in the oven. Heat the oven to 200 degrees.
Whisk the flour, sugar, baking powder and salt in a large bowl. Place the butter in a large liquid measuring cup if you have one or another bowl if not. Microwave in 20-second increments until melted. Whisk in the oil until emulsified and smooth, then whisk in the milk and eggs until very smooth.
Make a well in the center of the dry ingredients and add the wet ingredients all at once. Fold gently with a silicone spatula just until no traces of flour remain; it’s fine for the batter to be lumpy.
Scoop the batter into the center of the heated waffle iron, adjusting the amount to your machine, then close the iron and cook until golden brown and crisp. Eat immediately or transfer to the prepared pan in the oven to keep crisp and hot.
Vanilla Waffles: Whisk ½ teaspoon pure vanilla extract into the wet ingredients.
Savory Waffles: Reduce the sugar to 2 teaspoons.
Herbed Waffles: Reduce the sugar to 2 teaspoons and add 2 tablespoons finely chopped chives, parsley, cilantro, basil, dill or other tender herbs.
Cheesy Waffles: Reduce the sugar to 2 teaspoons and stir in ¼ cup finely grated hard cheese, such as Parmesan, cheddar or Gruyere.