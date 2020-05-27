Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share

Crisp Everyday Waffles

Time 35 minutes
Yields Makes 6 (7-inch) waffles
Waffles
(Genevieve Ko / Los Angeles Times)
Share
By Genevieve Ko
May 27, 2020

A simple splash of oil helps crisp these quick waffles. No whipping egg whites or running out for fussy ingredients here. You can adapt the batter in the Variations to match sweet or savory toppings. The cooking heat and time, amount of batter per waffle and total yield depend on your waffle maker model, so read the instructions to figure out the settings to get golden-brown crisp waffles.

Read More Read Less
1

Heat a waffle iron to medium-high heat. If you’re planning to serve these all at once, place a metal rack in a rimmed baking sheet and place in the oven. Heat the oven to 200 degrees.

2

Whisk the flour, sugar, baking powder and salt in a large bowl. Place the butter in a large liquid measuring cup if you have one or another bowl if not. Microwave in 20-second increments until melted. Whisk in the oil until emulsified and smooth, then whisk in the milk and eggs until very smooth.

3

Make a well in the center of the dry ingredients and add the wet ingredients all at once. Fold gently with a silicone spatula just until no traces of flour remain; it’s fine for the batter to be lumpy.

4

Scoop the batter into the center of the heated waffle iron, adjusting the amount to your machine, then close the iron and cook until golden brown and crisp. Eat immediately or transfer to the prepared pan in the oven to keep crisp and hot.

Variations:
Spiced Waffles: Add ½ to 1 teaspoon ground spices, such as cinnamon, cardamom and nutmeg or a combination.

Vanilla Waffles: Whisk ½ teaspoon pure vanilla extract into the wet ingredients.

Savory Waffles: Reduce the sugar to 2 teaspoons.

Herbed Waffles: Reduce the sugar to 2 teaspoons and add 2 tablespoons finely chopped chives, parsley, cilantro, basil, dill or other tender herbs.

Cheesy Waffles: Reduce the sugar to 2 teaspoons and stir in ¼ cup finely grated hard cheese, such as Parmesan, cheddar or Gruyere.
Make Ahead:
The completely cooled waffles can be frozen in resealable plastic freezer bags for up to 6 weeks. Toast directly from the freezer.
Genevieve Ko
Follow Us
Genevieve Ko is the cooking editor for the Los Angeles Times. She is a cookbook author and has been a food writer, editor and recipe developer for national food media outlets. Ko graduated from Yale after a childhood in Monterey Park.
Newsletter
Get our new Cooking newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Advertisement
Related Recipes
Latest Recipes