Honey’d Wine-Soaked Dates
When it comes to soaking dates, usually it’s done to simply rehydrate an older, dried-out date that’s been sitting on that market shelf for too long. It becomes a more plump, juicier version of itself. This recipe works great with fresh dates too, since the main goal is to infuse flavor and rejuvenate. I love the idea of having dessert wine lying around but, alas, I never really do. However, how about if I have dates lying around in a sweet wine? Here I sweeten the last half-glass in the bottle of a bright, high-acid wine with a little honey that seeps into each date, making them boozy and perfect.
Place the dates in a small airtight container or bowl so they lie flat and in a single layer. In a small bowl, whisk together the wine and honey until the honey dissolves. Pour the honey wine over the dates. Cover the container, transfer to the refrigerator and let the dates soak for at least 4 hours and up to two weeks.
