Honey’d Wine-Soaked Dates

When it comes to soaking dates, usually it’s done to simply rehydrate an older, dried-out date that’s been sitting on that market shelf for too long. It becomes a more plump, juicier version of itself. This recipe works great with fresh dates too, since the main goal is to infuse flavor and rejuvenate. I love the idea of having dessert wine lying around but, alas, I never really do. However, how about if I have dates lying around in a sweet wine? Here I sweeten the last half-glass in the bottle of a bright, high-acid wine with a little honey that seeps into each date, making them boozy and perfect.