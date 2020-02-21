Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Recipes

Kitchen Comforts Ghanaian Jollof Rice

Time 55 minutes
Yields Serves 8
(Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)
By Genevieve Ko
Feb. 21, 2020

Baking this one-pot rice dish ensures evenly cooked grains. You can prepare it all on the stovetop too: Instead of transferring the skillet to the oven, adjust the heat to maintain a bare simmer while covered and cook until the rice has absorbed all the liquid, about 20 minutes. Remove from the heat and let stand for 5 minutes before serving.

1

Toss the sliced pepper with the vinegar and ½ teaspoon salt. Let stand. Heat the oven to 350 degrees.

2

Combine the dried garlic, thyme, cayenne and 1 bay leaf in a spice grinder and pulse until finely ground; reserve.

3

Heat the oil in a Dutch oven or other heavy large, wide skillet with an ovenproof lid over medium-high heat. Generously season the chicken with salt, then add to the hot oil. Cook, turning the pieces occasionally, until browned, about 5 minutes. Don’t crowd the pan; work in batches if you have to.

4

Add the onion and diced peppers and sprinkle with salt. Cook, stirring occasionally, until they start to soften, about 5 minutes.

5

Stir in the ginger, spice mixture and 2 teaspoons salt, then stir in the rice. Cook, stirring, until the rice is toasted, about 2 minutes. Add the tomato paste and cook, stirring for 1 minute, then add 3 cups water and the remaining bay leaf and bring to a boil. Cover, transfer to the oven, and bake until the rice is tender and has absorbed all of the liquid, about 20 minutes. Remove from the oven and let stand for 5 minutes.

6

Uncover the rice and season to taste with salt. Drain the pepper slices and scatter over the hot rice and serve.

Genevieve Ko
Genevieve Ko is the cooking editor for the Los Angeles Times. She is a cookbook author and has been a food writer, editor and recipe developer for national food media outlets. Ko graduated from Yale after a childhood in Monterey Park.
