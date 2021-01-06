Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share

Brighten up your winter menus with citrus

15 Recipes
A plate of strawberry-mandarinquat shortcake made using Sqirl baker Elise Fields' recipe.
(Leslie Grow / For The Times)

15 recipes to perk up your taste buds

Share
By Julie Giuffrida

From December through April, sometimes May, the vivid oranges, yellows, greens and reds of California-grown citrus flood local farmers markets, produce stands and grocery stores. They add welcome brightness at a time of year when sunlight starts waning at 4 p.m. The acid in citrus also brightens flavors when we add it to what we are cooking.

Accustomed as we may be to using lemon and lime to balance the sweet and the salty, oranges and mandarins accomplish similar goals without the tart, powerful punch that lemons and limes often pack. Mandarins are particularly popular of late and lend subtle flavor nuances all their own. There are many varieties to choose from, so you may want to bone up on them before heading to the market.

In the article “Mandarin Dreams,” David Karp recounts how California’s mandarin production has increased more than tenfold since the late 1990s. “Know your Mandarins” is a handy mandarin primer. Former Food editor Russ Parsons adds to California’s mandarin story and clears up the what’s-the-difference-between-a-tangerine-and-a-clementine question in “Mad for Mandarins.” (Spoiler alert: Tangerines and clementines are both types of mandarins, very similar except that clementines tend to be sweeter and easier to peel.)

Now that you are itching to cook with locally grown citrus, here are 15 recipes to revitalize your winter repertoire. Let us know which ones you try. And remember, while all citrus varieties are different from one another, for culinary purposes, they are quite interchangeable. Feel free to substitute what you have.

LOS ANGELES, CA-April 2, 2019: Asparagus on Tuesday, April 2, 2019. (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

Steamed Asparagus with Tangerine Ponzu, Daikon and Nori

15 minutes
Serves 4 to 6.
Tangerine (or other citrus) granita. Read the recipe »

Tangerine granita

10 minutes
Serves four to six

Recipe: Tangerine, butter lettuce and goat cheese salad.

Tangerine, butter lettuce and goat cheese salad

30 minutes
Serves 4

Tangerine and thyme chocolate chip cookies

45 minutes
Makes about 3 dozen cookies
Fruit, alcohol and time. Recipe: Tangerine ratafia

Tangerine ratafia

1 hour
Serves 18
Recipe: Tangerine-marinated pork with stir-fried vegetables

Tangerine-marinated pork with stir-fried vegetables

20 minutes
Serves 4
Recipe: Olive oil cake with creme fraiche and candied tangerines

Olive oil cake with creme fraiche and candied tangerines

1 hour 15 minutes
Serves 12
Recipe: Nage's clementine salad

Nage's clementine salad

30 minutes
Serves 4
LOS ANGELES, CA., May 22, 2020: Citrus marmalade on toast May 22, 2020 (Geneveive Ko/ Los Angeles Times)

Citrus Marmalade

2 hours 30 minutes, plus cooling
Makes 6 (half-pint) jars
The fresh citrus loaf cake from Lodge Bread Co. has orange zest and juice in the batter, then is dotted with fresh, chopped orange segments to add bursts of citrus throughout the crumb.

Fresh Citrus Olive Oil Cake

1 hour 30 minutes
Makes one 9-inch loaf cake
Fragrant orange and lime juices, along with oregano, allspice and garlic, flavor this Caribbean-influenced side of salmon, pictured alongside the side of Creamy Green Celery. Prop styling by Rebecca Buenik.

Slow-Roasted Salmon with Spiced Citrus Mojo

1 hour 5 minutes
Serves 4 to 6
Sake-lime infused sake, strawberry infused sake, and pineapple infused sake.

Citrus-infused sake

10 minutes
Serves 12
Recipe: Tangerine parfait with candied ginger

Mandarin parfait with candied ginger

40 minutes
Serves 6
What could be easier? Mandarins, honey and rosemary. Recipe: Mandarins with rosemary honey

Mandarins with rosemary honey

20 minutes
Serves 6
LOS ANGELES - TUESDAY, APRIL 16, 2019: Strawberry shortcake made using Sqirl baker Elise Field's recipe photographed at Proplink in downtown Los Angeles on April 16, 2019. (Leslie Grow / For the Times)

Rye Shortcakes with Strawberry-Mandarinquat Compote and Citrus Labneh

1 hour 10 minutes
Serves 6

Julie Giuffrida

Julie Giuffrida is Test Kitchen coordinator for the Los Angeles Times.

Advertisement

Latest Recipes

Latest Recipe Lists