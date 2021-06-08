Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Delicious dishes that happen to be Keto-friendly

11 Recipes
Olive-brine baked chicken with kale and avocado in a cast-iron roasting pan
(Silvia Razgova / For The Times)

Let them eat meat -- and vegetables, and cheese and nuts and seeds

By Julie Giuffrida

A trick for feeding a crowd when one or more guests has a dietary restriction is to focus on what they can eat rather than what they cannot. Instead of substituting for forbidden ingredients, I make dishes that use only permitted ingredients. Take the trendy, rather controversial ketogenic (keto) diet, for example. Rather than focus on no grains, no legumes, no sugar aspects of the diet, I concentrate on yes meats and poultry, yes fat, yes seafood, yes cheese and dairy, yes vegetables and yes nuts and seeds. Truth is, there are wonderful dishes in our archives that meet the requirements of the keto diet (and others) without even trying — and you don’t have to include all of the yeses in one recipe.

You probably already enjoy many delicious keto-friendly foods such as ribeye steak and pulled pork. If you serve a summer squash chowder, for example, and salmon — slow-roasted with charred garlic aioli or with green curry and yogurt sauce or pan-roasted with crispy skin, brown butter and chile vinaigrette — nobody will accuse you of kowtowing to a specialty diet and depriving other diners of appetizing, delectable food. Likewise, brine-braised chicken thighs with kale and avocado and pork chop paprikash are tasty, savory keto-friendly preparations that appeal to most carnivores and do not scream or even hint at “special diet food.”

One hardly thinks “diet food” when contemplating a crackling roast pork shoulder with fennel and chile or mustardy meatballs and cauliflower gratin. The term “cauliflower rice” may elicit a raised eyebrow but serve flavorful cauliflower and kimchi “fried rice” and your guests might not even guess that the “rice” is actually cauliflower.

While the benefits of the keto diet may be debated, there is nothing contentious about delicious food that happens to adhere to the tenets of a particular diet. Whether you are a keto dieter looking to add to your repertoire or merely looking for a keto-friendly dish to feed to your keto guests, these recipes are sure to please most everyone at your dinner table.

Summer squash chowder makes an ideal soup to serve at outdoor picnics or barbecues. Prop styling by Nidia Cueva.

Summer Squash Chowder

Summer squash makes a sweet counterpoint to this creamy end-of-summer chowder.
1 hour
Serves 6 to 8

LOS ANGELES, CA--JUNE 13, 2019--Aged ribeye steak with a side of sea salt, pistachio gremolata, charred balsamic broccolini with peanuts and Balsamic vinaigrette, from Vartan Abgaryan at Yours Truly in Venice, photographed on a Los Angeles, CA, rooftop, June 13, 2019, as part of a "best beef to grill on fourth of July." Selected meat: Aged ribeye steak with pistachio gremolata and charred balsamic broccolini (from Vartan Abgaryan at Yours Truly in Venice), Prime hangar steak with szechuan spices and citrus (from chef Brandon Kida, at Hinoki & the Bird in Century City), dry-aged burger with gruyere and homemade mayonnaise (adapted from Katie Flannery, at Flannery Beef) and skirt steak with marjoram and lime salsa, from writer Ben Mims. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Grilled Rib-Eye Steak With Pistachio Gremolata and Charred Balsamic Broccolini

Aged ribeye steak with a side of sea salt, pistachio gremolata, charred balsamic broccolini with peanuts and Balsamic vinaigrette, from Vartan Abgaryan at Yours Truly in Venice, CA.
50 minutes
Serves 4 to 6
LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 28: Fool-proof pulled pork, pulled by hand, but not before roasting the pork in the oven at high heat to brown/caramelize the outside, for 30-60 minutes, then reduce heat to 250 and cook until internal temp is 200 degrees, 10 to 14 hours, depending on size and weight of the cut, remove from oven, let rest until cool enough to touch with hands for serving, photographed at a Los Angeles, CA, home, Friday, Aug. 28, 2020. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Foolproof Pulled Pork

Time is all you need to cooked pork shoulder into spoon-tender pulled pork for sandwiches, tacos or however else you wish to eat it.
14 hours, largely unattended
Serves 8 to 10
Salmon fillets, baked with a simple topping of green curry paste and Greek yogurt, are served with crunchy salted cucumbers and cashews for a speedy weeknight dinner. Prop styling by Kate Parisian.

Green Curry and Yogurt-Roasted Salmon

Salmon fillets, baked with a simple topping of green curry paste and Greek yogurt, are served with crunchy salted cucumbers and cashews for a speedy weeknight dinner.
40 minutes
Serves 4
Creamy avocado and hearty kale round out this dish of tender chicken thighs baked in olive brine, which seasons them along with caramelized bits of lemon. Prop styling by Kate Parisian.

Brine-Braised Chicken Thighs With Kale and Avocado

The olive brine here tenderizes and seasons the thighs well, while the olives and avocado balance it with some needed richness.
1 hour 10 minutes
Serves 4
Copious amounts of blackened, sweet garlic flavor a mustard-spiked mayonnaise to glaze this side of salmon, shot here with the side of Herb and Chile Onions. Prop styling by Rebecca Buenik.

Slow-Roasted Salmon with Charred Garlic Aioli

Copious amounts of blackened, sweet garlic flavor a mustard-spiked mayonnaise to glaze this side of salmon,
45 minutes
Serves 4 to 6

Recipe: Cauliflower and kimchi 'fried rice'

Cauliflower and kimchi 'fried rice'

Riced cauliflower, Lacinato kale and Asian seasonings make for a quick, tasty weeknight meal.
20 minutes
Serves 4
LOS ANGELES, CA., APRIL 20, 2020: How to boil water story about crispy-skin salmon (Ben Mims/Los Angeles Times)

Crispy-Skin Salmon with Brown Butter and Chile Vinaigrette

The secret to cooking salmon to get a crispy skin? Don't touch it.
30 minutes
Serves 2
Thick-cut pork chops are served atop a brick-red sauce of peppers and paprika in this restaurant-style spin on the classic Eastern European dish, paprikash.

Pork Chop Paprikash

Thick-cut pork chops are served atop a brick-red sauce of peppers and paprika in this restaurant-style spin on the classic Eastern European dish, paprikash.
35 minutes
Serves 4
LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 28: Tuscan-style roast pork, cooked in the oven at high heat to brown/caramelize the outside first, for 30-60 minutes, then reduce heat to 250 and cook until internal temp is 200 degrees, 10 to 14 hours, depending on size and weight of the cut, remove from oven, let rest until cool enough to touch with hands for serving, photographed at a Los Angeles, CA, home, Friday, Aug. 28, 2020. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Crackling Roast Pork Shoulder With Fennel and Chile

Striations of crisp crackling top this 14-hour slow-cooked pork shoulder, rubbed with fennel seeds and pollen, lemon zest, garlic and chile flakes.
14 to 16 hours
Serves 8 to 10
Meatballs flavored with spicy Dijon mustard lift a creamy gratin of cauliflower showered with Gruyère cheese. Prop styling by Kate Parisian.

Mustardy Meatball and Cauliflower Gratin with Gruyère

This comforting baked keto dish could, if you squint your eyes hard enough, pass for baked pasta, swimming in cream and topped with nutty, browned Gruyère cheese.
1 hour
Serves 4

Julie Giuffrida

Julie Giuffrida is Test Kitchen coordinator for the Los Angeles Times.

