Move over, sourdough: It's latke time!

27 Recipes
Classic potato latkes
(Anne Cusack / Los Angeles Times)

Let’s not allow the pandemic to be what makes this Hanukkah different from all other Hanukkahs.

By Julie Giuffrida

We Jews celebrate with food. At Hanukkah time, potato latkes fried in oil are center stage. To many, eight days of potato latkes may not sound so bad — one or two or five or six are never enough. My family of four could easily put away a 5-pound bag of potatoes’ worth of latkes in one sitting. Still, I don’t think we ever did eight straight days of no OPL (other people’s latkes).

The good news is that while you likely already have a favorite latke recipe (late Times restaurant critic Jonathan Gold loved this one), our cooking website can keep you in latke variations — from apple latkes to zucchini latkes — for the duration of the holiday.

The even better news is that Hanukkah food is not really about latkes. Rather, it is about oil. And yes, that does mean a lot of fried foods. Our cooking website has plenty to offer on that front as well. How about some down-home crispy fried chicken, Korean fried chicken, chicken katsu or keftes de gallina (Sephardic chicken patties)? Add some green vegetables with shishito tempura peppers, and a big salad with pan-fried goat cheese or fried ricotta.

For dessert, there are bumuelos, sufganiyot (jelly doughnuts) and Hanukkah beignets. There is also olive oil cake. When pastry chef Nancy Silverton first heard of olive oil cake while traveling in Italy, she thought that it sounded weird and unappealing, but on tasting it, she “realized that it wasn’t some modernist concoction but a natural byproduct of the olive oil-producing region.” Her restaurants have since featured olive oil cakes and her olive oil gelato, which pairs well with fresh citrus olive oil cake or chocolate olive oil Bundt cake.

The best news is that while you may feel stuck at home, you can fake an escape. Hanukkah has been celebrated in every corner of the planet, so transport your spirit by cooking a panoply of Hanukkah foods from around the world.

Lentil latkes with chard yogurt sauce.

Lentil latkes with chard yogurt sauce

1 hour 30 minutes
Serves 4 to 6 as an appetizer
LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 6 2013: Potato Latkes with Rye Flour, Lemon Cream, and Salmon Roe made by Free Range Los Angeles during Jill Bernheimer's, owner of the wine and spirits store DomaineLA, Champagne tasting at her home, Sunday, October 6, 2013, in Los Angeles, CA. Bernheimer invited friends into her home to taste Champagne's that she will carry in her store for the Holiday season. The event was catered by Free Range Los Angeles. (Bret Hartman/ For The Times)

Potato pancakes with fresh whipped lemon cream and salmon eggs

1 hour
Serves 12 to 16
Zucchini latkes with feta and dill

Zucchini latkes with feta and dill

1 hour
Serves 4 to 6 as an appetizer
Classic potato latkes

Jonathan Gold's Favorite Potato Latkes

1 hour
Serves 10 to 12
Apple latkes

Apple latkes

40 minutes
Serves 4
The traditional latke is always the star of the Hanukkah table.

Classic potato latkes

50 minutes
Serves 8 to 12 (makes 2 to 2 1/2 dozen latkes)

Winter sunshine latkes

40 minutes
Serves 12

Oversize russet and root vegetable latkes

55 minutes
Serves 3 to 4
Latkes with a Swedish twist. Recipe: Red beet latkes with creme fraiche and chives

Red beet latkes with creme fraiche and chives (Rodbetsbiffar)

45 minutes
Serves 4 (makes 20 [1-inch] or 4 medium latkes)
LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 11: Garlic Fried Chicken is photographed on a plate in Mar Vista on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020 in Los Angeles, CA. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

Garlic Fried Chicken

1 hour 15 minutes
Serves 4 to 8

Chicken Patties (Keftes de Gallina)

1 hour
Serves 6
LOS ANGELES, CA- February 13, 2020: Chicken Katsu on Thursday, February 13, 2020. Prop styling by Rebecca Buenik. (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

Chicken Katsu

30 minutes
Serves 4
An extra drizzle of olive oil makes these chickpeas even better.

Fried Smoky Chickpeas With Garlic and Ginger

1 ½ hours, largely unattended
Makes about 6 ½ cups

Crispy fried chicken

1 hour 10 minutes
Serves 2 to 4
Korean seasoned fried chicken.

Korean fried chicken (Yangnyeom dak)

1 hour 10 minutes
Serves 4 to 6
096351.FO.0420.food.4.PCR Fried Ricotta.

Fried ricotta

Total time: 15
Serves 4
Tempura shishito peppers with sriracha salt.

Tempura shishito peppers with sriracha salt

25 minutes
Serves 4 to 6
Pan-fried goat cheese salad.

Pan-fried goat cheese salad with hazelnut vinaigrette

30 minutes
Serves 4
Bumuelos in red wine sauce. Recipe here.

Bumuelos in red wine sauce

1 hour 20 minutes
Serves 6 to 8
Hanukkah beignets

Hanukkah Beignets

1 hour
Makes 30 beignets
Recipe: Bittersweet chocolate tartufo with olive oil gelato and olive oil-fried croutons by Nancy Silverton.

Olive oil gelato

1 hour
Serves 8
The fresh citrus loaf cake from Lodge Bread Co. has orange zest and juice in the batter, then is dotted with fresh, chopped orange segments to add bursts of citrus throughout the crumb.

Fresh Citrus Olive Oil Cake

1 hour 30 minutes
Makes one 9-inch loaf cake
Rosewater and olive oil infuse dates in these flaky rugelach, glazed in vibrant pink icing and sprinkled with sea salt.

Rosy Olive Oil and Date Rugelach

1 hour 25 minutes
Makes 4 dozen cookies
LOS ANGELES, CA., NOVEMBER 15, 2017--3 recipes for a Hanukkah story featuring Olio Nuovo. The recipes are: Orange and olive oil semolina cake with pistachios, chocolate and olio nuovo; Boiled potatoes with olio nuovo; and White bean and escarole soup with olio nuovo. (Kirk McKoy / Los Angeles Times)

Orange and olive oil semolina cake with pistachios, chocolate and olio nuovo

1 hour 10 minutes
Serves 8 to 10
Olive oil in a cake? You bet, and whole ground oranges, too. Recipe: Dario's olive oil cake

Dario's olive oil cake

1 hour 30 minutes
Serves 20 to 24 (2 cakes)

Turkish doughnuts with rose hip syrup

1 hour
Serves 4
The bundt cake is coated with a chocolate glaze.

Glazed Orange Blossom and Chocolate Olive Oil Bundt Cake

3 hours, largely unattended
Serves 10 to 12


Julie Giuffrida

Julie Giuffrida is Test Kitchen coordinator for the Los Angeles Times.