Move over, sourdough: It's latke time!

We Jews celebrate with food. At Hanukkah time, potato latkes fried in oil are center stage. To many, eight days of potato latkes may not sound so bad — one or two or five or six are never enough. My family of four could easily put away a 5-pound bag of potatoes’ worth of latkes in one sitting. Still, I don’t think we ever did eight straight days of no OPL (other people’s latkes).

The good news is that while you likely already have a favorite latke recipe (late Times restaurant critic Jonathan Gold loved this one), our cooking website can keep you in latke variations — from apple latkes to zucchini latkes — for the duration of the holiday.

The even better news is that Hanukkah food is not really about latkes. Rather, it is about oil. And yes, that does mean a lot of fried foods. Our cooking website has plenty to offer on that front as well. How about some down-home crispy fried chicken, Korean fried chicken, chicken katsu or keftes de gallina (Sephardic chicken patties)? Add some green vegetables with shishito tempura peppers, and a big salad with pan-fried goat cheese or fried ricotta.

For dessert, there are bumuelos, sufganiyot (jelly doughnuts) and Hanukkah beignets. There is also olive oil cake. When pastry chef Nancy Silverton first heard of olive oil cake while traveling in Italy, she thought that it sounded weird and unappealing, but on tasting it, she “realized that it wasn’t some modernist concoction but a natural byproduct of the olive oil-producing region.” Her restaurants have since featured olive oil cakes and her olive oil gelato, which pairs well with fresh citrus olive oil cake or chocolate olive oil Bundt cake.

The best news is that while you may feel stuck at home, you can fake an escape. Hanukkah has been celebrated in every corner of the planet, so transport your spirit by cooking a panoply of Hanukkah foods from around the world.

Lentil latkes with chard yogurt sauce Time 1 hour 30 minutes Yields Serves 4 to 6 as an appetizer

Zucchini latkes with feta and dill Time 1 hour Yields Serves 4 to 6 as an appetizer

Jonathan Gold's Favorite Potato Latkes Time 1 hour Yields Serves 10 to 12

Apple latkes Time 40 minutes Yields Serves 4

Classic potato latkes Time 50 minutes Yields Serves 8 to 12 (makes 2 to 2 1/2 dozen latkes)

Winter sunshine latkes Time 40 minutes Yields Serves 12

Oversize russet and root vegetable latkes Time 55 minutes Yields Serves 3 to 4

Garlic Fried Chicken Time 1 hour 15 minutes Yields Serves 4 to 8

Chicken Katsu Time 30 minutes Yields Serves 4

Fried Smoky Chickpeas With Garlic and Ginger Time 1 ½ hours, largely unattended Yields Makes about 6 ½ cups

Crispy fried chicken Time 1 hour 10 minutes Yields Serves 2 to 4

Korean fried chicken (Yangnyeom dak) Time 1 hour 10 minutes Yields Serves 4 to 6

Fried ricotta Time Total time: 15 Yields Serves 4

Tempura shishito peppers with sriracha salt Time 25 minutes Yields Serves 4 to 6

Bumuelos in red wine sauce Time 1 hour 20 minutes Yields Serves 6 to 8

Hanukkah Beignets Time 1 hour Yields Makes 30 beignets

Olive oil gelato Time 1 hour Yields Serves 8

Fresh Citrus Olive Oil Cake Time 1 hour 30 minutes Yields Makes one 9-inch loaf cake

Rosy Olive Oil and Date Rugelach Time 1 hour 25 minutes Yields Makes 4 dozen cookies

Dario's olive oil cake Time 1 hour 30 minutes Yields Serves 20 to 24 (2 cakes)

