Nothing says 'holiday meal' like a beautiful roast

42 Recipes
Rib roast with tapenade
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Not feeding 25 this year? Serve a smaller roast. Something on this list will surely feed your yen.

By Julie Giuffrida

With or without a crowd, a roast is a great centerpiece for a meal, if for no other reason than roasts are easy. Throw the meat in the oven and you don’t have to think about it for a while. You can turn your attention to side dishes, desserts and setting the table, or leave the kitchen altogether and take a shower or catch an episode of “The Queen’s Gambit” or “The Crown.” With the right size roast, once you’ve shut that oven door, you are free for a good two hours, often more, to do whatever is on your list.

If you are looking for as easy as it gets, you can do as my mother did. A purist, she seasoned our roasts with salt and pepper and let the flavor of the meat shine. No sauce, no gravy — just the jus from the pan and the moat of the carving board. Toss in some potatoes and a few other vegetables and the bulk of your meal takes care of itself. (You can then focus on dessert!)

Since you are not my mother, you may want to dress it up a bit, say with a glaze or a sauce or a coating of herbs, seasoned breadcrumbs or chopped nuts for additional texture and flavor. Whether you favor beef or pork (or duck or fish or poultry or cauliflower), this list is full of showstoppers, many of which you can set and forget.

Rib roast with tapenade

2 hours 30 minutes
Serves 8
LOS ANGELES, CA., APRIL 21, 2020: How to boil water, cauliflower April 21, 2020 (Ben Mims/Los Angeles Times).

Whole Roasted Cauliflower With Spicy Tahini Sauce

1 hour 30 minutes, largely unattended
Serves 2 to 4
Recipe: Spiced crown pork roast with glazed root vegetables

Spiced crown pork roast with glazed root vegetables

3 hours 40 minutes
Serves 6 to 8

The ultimate turkey

3 hours
Serves 11 to 15

Winter roast pork with basil pomegranate sauce

2 hours
Serves 10 to 12

Leg of lamb stuffed with greens, feta and pine nuts

3 hours
Serves 6 to 8
LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 28: Tuscan-style roast pork, cooked in the oven at high heat to brown/caramelize the outside first, for 30-60 minutes, then reduce heat to 250 and cook until internal temp is 200 degrees, 10 to 14 hours, depending on size and weight of the cut, remove from oven, let rest until cool enough to touch with hands for serving, photographed at a Los Angeles, CA, home, Friday, Aug. 28, 2020. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Crackling Roast Pork Shoulder With Fennel and Chile

14 to 16 hours
Serves 8 to 10
025098.FO.0221.kitchen.roast.WS pot roast with onion marmalade

Pot Roast With Onion Marmalade

2 hours 30 minutes
Serves 6 to 8
An old-fashioned Jewish-style brisket glaze, made with ketchup and red wine, flavors this slow-roasted side of salmon, served here with the side of Curry-Mustard Cabbage. Prop styling by Rebecca Buenik.

Slow-Roasted Salmon a la Brisket

45 minutes
Serves 4 to 6

Bacon-wrapped pork loin with roasted apples

1 hour 15 minutes
Serves 6 to 8

Rack of lamb with mint gremolata crust

55 minutes
Serves 4
Roast tenderloin of beef with a horseradish creme fraiche.

Roast tenderloin of beef with horseradish creme fraiche

1 hour
Serves 8 to 12
A spicy, smoky al pastor-style rub, made with ground chiles and spices, flavors, along with fresh pineapple, a roasted side of salmon, pictured here with the side of Coriander-Lime Radishes. Prop styling by Rebecca Buenik.

Slow-Roasted Salmon with Al Pastor Rub

45 minutes
Serves 4 to 6

Turducken

Total time: 2 to 4 hours, plus 6 to 7 hours roasting time (timing will vary depending on how quickly the birds are boned)
Serves 25 to 30

Roasted or grilled fillet of beef with black pepper

25 minutes
Serves 4 to 6

Herb-Crusted Rack of Lamb

35 minutes
Serves 4
Recipe: Game hens stuffed with kale, walnuts and cranberries

Game Hens Stuffed With Kale, Walnuts and Cranberries

1 hour
Serves 4 to 6
Crown roast of pork stuffed with wild rice and dried fruit. Recipe here.

Crown roast of pork stuffed with wild rice and dried fruit

3 hours 30 minutes
Serves 12

Roast lamb with fresh mint sauce

2 hours
Serves 6 to 8

Roast duck with seared prawns

30 minutes
Serves 4
Pistachio crusted beef tenderloin

Pistachio-crusted beef tenderloin

1 hour 45 minutes
Serves 8 to 10

Roast pork loin with red currants

1 hour 35 minutes
Serves 6 to 8
106563.FO.0118.brisket1.GMF-Chinese brisket is served with rice and bok choy in celebration of the Chinese New Year..(Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)

Chinese beef brisket

3 hours
Serves 6

FD.#7.042695c.Lamb Mandatory Credit: Lawrence K. Ho/The LA Times

Roast Lamb With Fresh Peas and Turnips

4 hours 30 minutes
Serves 6
Homemade barbecue sauce, here flavored with umami-rich red miso, is slathered on a slow-roasted side of salmon, shot here with the side of Sweet and Sour Peppers. Prop styling Rebecca Buenik.

Slow-Roasted Salmon with Miso Barbecue Sauce

45 minutes
Serves 4 to 6
Pork tenderloin roasted in rosemary salt with with fingerling potatoes.

Pork tenderloin roasted in rosemary salt with fingerling potatoes

50 minutes
Serves 4
Vertical roast duck in the Los Angeles Times studio on Oct. 8, 2015.

Vertically-roasted duck

1 hour 45 minutes
Serves 4 to 6
Cured pork tenderloin with rosemary, bay laurel and roasted shallot broth.

Cured pork tenderloin with rosemary, bay laurel and roasted shallot broth

1 hour 30 minutes
Serves 8

Roast pork shoulder master recipe

3 hours 35 minutes
Serves 12 to 14

Port wine-glazed crown roast of pork

Total time: 2 1/2 hours Active work time: 15 minutes
Serves 12 to 14

Coffee'd brisket

4 hours 15 minutes
Serves 8 to 10

Slow-baked salmon filet with preserved lemon and herb relish

1 hour 35 minutes
Serves 4

Saudi roast lamb shoulder on a bed of fragrant rice (Meshwi lahm ‘ala rozz)

4 hours
Serves 6 to 8
A 15-pound ham was auctioned for $2 million at the Kentucky State Fair. Pictured is a chipotle-and-orange-glazed ham that goes for much less.

Chipotle- and orange-glazed ham

2 hours 10 minutes
Serves 10 to 12

Roast leg of lamb with figs and olives

1 hour 30 minutes
Serves 8

Five-spice roast pork belly

1 hour 5 minutes
Serves 8

Pot-roasted lamb with fennel and potatoes

2 hours
Serves 8 to 12

Spiced pork tenderloin with roasted apples and pumpkin risotto

1 hour 10 minutes
Serves 4 to 8

Bistro Garden Pot Roast

3 hours 30 minutes
Serves 6 to 8
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, Dec. 1, 2020: Ben Mims' Spatchcocked Roast Duck with Vietnamese-ish Herb Sauce photographed for LA Times Food cooking section's Holiday Travel story, on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at the Proplink Studios in Arts District Los Angeles. (Silvia Razgova / For the Times, prop styling by Kate Parisian, food styling by Ben Mims) ATTN: 661373-la-fo-Holiday-Cooking

Spatchcocked Roast Duck With Vietnamese-ish Herb Sauce

2 hours, largely unattended, plus 48 hours chilling
Serves 4 to 6
Whole radicchio leaves, spiced with chile flakes, wilt down to crispy chips atop a roasted side of salmon with salt-cured olives, all shot here with the side of Sesame-Sizzled Beets. Prop styling by Rebecca Buenik.

Slow-Roasted Salmon with Spicy Radicchio and Olives

45 minutes
Serves 4 to 6

Roast leg of lamb with rosemary, garlic and anchovies

Total time: 2 1/2 to 3 hours
Serves 8 to 12

Julie Giuffrida

Julie Giuffrida is Test Kitchen coordinator for the Los Angeles Times.

