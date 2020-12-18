Nothing says 'holiday meal' like a beautiful roast

With or without a crowd, a roast is a great centerpiece for a meal, if for no other reason than roasts are easy. Throw the meat in the oven and you don’t have to think about it for a while. You can turn your attention to side dishes, desserts and setting the table, or leave the kitchen altogether and take a shower or catch an episode of “The Queen’s Gambit” or “The Crown.” With the right size roast, once you’ve shut that oven door, you are free for a good two hours, often more, to do whatever is on your list.

If you are looking for as easy as it gets, you can do as my mother did. A purist, she seasoned our roasts with salt and pepper and let the flavor of the meat shine. No sauce, no gravy — just the jus from the pan and the moat of the carving board. Toss in some potatoes and a few other vegetables and the bulk of your meal takes care of itself. (You can then focus on dessert!)

Since you are not my mother, you may want to dress it up a bit, say with a glaze or a sauce or a coating of herbs, seasoned breadcrumbs or chopped nuts for additional texture and flavor. Whether you favor beef or pork (or duck or fish or poultry or cauliflower), this list is full of showstoppers, many of which you can set and forget.

Rib roast with tapenade Time 2 hours 30 minutes Yields Serves 8

Whole Roasted Cauliflower With Spicy Tahini Sauce Time 1 hour 30 minutes, largely unattended Yields Serves 2 to 4

Spiced crown pork roast with glazed root vegetables Time 3 hours 40 minutes Yields Serves 6 to 8

The ultimate turkey Time 3 hours Yields Serves 11 to 15

Winter roast pork with basil pomegranate sauce Time 2 hours Yields Serves 10 to 12

Crackling Roast Pork Shoulder With Fennel and Chile Time 14 to 16 hours Yields Serves 8 to 10

Pot Roast With Onion Marmalade Time 2 hours 30 minutes Yields Serves 6 to 8

Slow-Roasted Salmon a la Brisket Time 45 minutes Yields Serves 4 to 6

Bacon-wrapped pork loin with roasted apples Time 1 hour 15 minutes Yields Serves 6 to 8

Slow-Roasted Salmon with Al Pastor Rub Time 45 minutes Yields Serves 4 to 6

Turducken Time Total time: 2 to 4 hours, plus 6 to 7 hours roasting time (timing will vary depending on how quickly the birds are boned) Yields Serves 25 to 30

Herb-Crusted Rack of Lamb Time 35 minutes Yields Serves 4

Roast lamb with fresh mint sauce Time 2 hours Yields Serves 6 to 8

Roast duck with seared prawns Time 30 minutes Yields Serves 4

Pistachio-crusted beef tenderloin Time 1 hour 45 minutes Yields Serves 8 to 10

Roast pork loin with red currants Time 1 hour 35 minutes Yields Serves 6 to 8

Chinese beef brisket Time 3 hours Yields Serves 6

Roast Lamb With Fresh Peas and Turnips Time 4 hours 30 minutes Yields Serves 6

Slow-Roasted Salmon with Miso Barbecue Sauce Time 45 minutes Yields Serves 4 to 6

Vertically-roasted duck Time 1 hour 45 minutes Yields Serves 4 to 6

Roast pork shoulder master recipe Time 3 hours 35 minutes Yields Serves 12 to 14

Port wine-glazed crown roast of pork Time Total time: 2 1/2 hours Active work time: 15 minutes Yields Serves 12 to 14

Coffee'd brisket Time 4 hours 15 minutes Yields Serves 8 to 10

Chipotle- and orange-glazed ham Time 2 hours 10 minutes Yields Serves 10 to 12

Five-spice roast pork belly Time 1 hour 5 minutes Yields Serves 8

Pot-roasted lamb with fennel and potatoes Time 2 hours Yields Serves 8 to 12

Spiced pork tenderloin with roasted apples and pumpkin risotto Time 1 hour 10 minutes Yields Serves 4 to 8

Bistro Garden Pot Roast Time 3 hours 30 minutes Yields Serves 6 to 8

Spatchcocked Roast Duck With Vietnamese-ish Herb Sauce Time 2 hours, largely unattended, plus 48 hours chilling Yields Serves 4 to 6