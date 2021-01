Our best winter soups

According to my cellphone, Los Angeles is in for a bit of a cold spell: Temperatures will not rise above 66 degrees for a good 10 days. In Connecticut, where I grew up, 66 degrees is considered downright balmy. But 20-plus years living in Southern California has taught me that 4 degrees below the annual average of 70 degrees qualifies as soup weather, especially since temperatures here can drop 15 to 20 degrees once the sun goes down (even in Connecticut, 46 qualifies as soup weather!).

A wintertime essential and a year-round staple in most cultures, soup is said to have been consumed by humans as long as 20,000 years ago. The variety that has resulted from peoples around the globe boiling similar ingredients in hot water is extensive. There are brothy soups like pho and tom kha gai; puree soups like creamy mushroom, butternut squash and winter vegetable soup and chunky almost-stews like pasta e fagioli, kibbeh bi’kizabrath, black bean tortilla soup and winter greens and chickpea soup.

Whether you’re looking for an old favorite or something new, any of these 30 soups will provide tasty sustenance and comfort regardless of the outdoor temperature.

Garlic Soup Time 45 minutes Yields Serves 4

Big Sky Cafe vegetarian pozole Time 3 hours 30 minutes Yields Serves 10 to 12

Creamy butternut squash soup with ginger Time 1 hour 10 minutes Yields Serves 6

Mexican chicken soup Time 2 hours 45 minutes Yields Serves 6 to 8

Soupe a l'oignon gratinee Time 3 hours Yields Serves 8

Winter vegetable soup Time 1 hour Yields Serves 6 to 8

Ginger Chicken Soup With Shiitake Mushrooms Time 1 hour 40 minutes Yields Serves 6

Chickpea and noodle soup with Persian herbs Time 3 hours 30 minutes Yields Serves 4

Spiced Lamb Meatball and Escarole Soup Time 50 minutes Yields Serves 4 to 6

Black bean tortilla soup Time 1 hour 55 minutes Yields Serves 8

French leek and potato soup Time 1 hour Yields Serves 4 to 6

Lentil Soup Time 1 hour 30 minutes Yields Serves 8 to 10

Lucque's soup au pistou with Parmesan croutons Time 1 hour 20 minutes Yields Serves 6 to 8

Chunky vegetable chicken soup Time 40 minutes Yields Serves 4

White bean and fennel soup Time 2 hours 45 minutes Yields Serves 8

Grub's spinach-mushroom-ginger soup Time 1 hour 45 minutes Yields Serves 4

Winter Greens and Chickpea Soup Time 1 hour 30 minutes Yields Serves 8

Dominick's Italian wedding soup Time 1 hour 30 minutes Yields Serves 8

Taix's split pea soup Time 3 hours Yields Serves 8 to 12

Red lentil soup with berbere Time 50 minutes Yields Serves 8 to 12

Curried Coconut Butternut Squash Soup Time 1 hour 15 minutes Yields Serves 4 to 6

Giant White Bean Soup Time 2 hours 15 minutes Yields Serves 6