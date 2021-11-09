Pickles punch up the flavor factor and make great gifts

Pickles are an excellent way to amp up the flavor and texture of just about anything. With a satisfying crunch, they add tang and zest wherever they go. Chefs all over town make them and you can too, if for no other reason than to use what’s left of your recent farmers market finds.

Nestle Jeremy Fox’s garlicky, sour sliced pickled cucumbers or Min Phan’s milder and sweeter bread-and-butter pickles into burgers and sandwiches — or serve them cut in spears alongside, so the eater can decide which bites get the extra zip. Pickled jalapeños and carrots are a classic taco topping, as are pickled onions. Chef Claudette Zapeta makes verduras encurtidas with root vegetables and whatever other vegetables and parts thereof she has lying around. Carrots, radishes, cauliflower, kohlrabi, potatoes, broccoli stems — all go into the pickle jar and come out with new flavor and spunk.

For all they contribute, as you will see in these recipes, pickles are surprisingly easy to make, and they keep in the refrigerator for several weeks. They enhance salads, rice bowls, all kinds of sandwiches and, well, as I said, just about anything.

Jeremy Fox's Sliced Kirby Pickles Birdie G's chef Jeremy Fox shares his recipe for pickled cucumbers from his cookbook "On Vegetables: Modern Recipes for the Home Kitchen." Time 1 hour plus chilling Yields Makes about 4 pint jars

Minh Phan's bread-and-butter pickles Porridge + Puffs chef Minh Phan shares her recipe for bread-and-butter pickles Time 1 hour, plus chilling Yields 2 pint jars

Verduras Encurtidas These pickled vegetables are a little spicy from jalapeños and chiles de arbol. Time 1 hour 30 minutes, plus overnight pickling Yields Makes 4 pint jars

Pickled Jalapeños Taqueria-style pickled jalapeños with onion, garlic and carrot are easy to make at home. Time 30 minutes Yields Makes 1 pint jar