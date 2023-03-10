Advertisement

11 showstopping appetizers and drinks for your weekend Oscars party

11 Recipes
Cariciofi alla Romana tart
(Ben Mims / Los Angeles Times)

Whomever you are rooting for, you’ll need nibbles during the show. Fun drinks and easy-to-prepare finger foods will keep you and your guests happy.

Share
By Julie Giuffrida

The Oscars show is one of the most highly anticipated events of the year, particularly here in Southern California. And it’s reason enough to host a party at home. Invite friends and family over for a night of glamour, red carpet fashion and awards announcements. Set up a cozy viewing area, dim the lights and serve up some delicious appetizers and drinks. With the right ambiance and company, watching the Oscars from home Sunday can be just as entertaining as attending the event itself. And certainly just as, if not more, delicious.

Finger foods are definitely the way to go on Oscars night. The show practically requires all-night grazing. Strategically place dishes of snacks like honeyed sesame walnuts or sizzled dates with za’atar, thyme and feta so that guests can easily reach them from their seats while they sip a glass of sparkling chili lemonade, bubbly bissap, brandy au cassis or a GCT (gin, coffee, tonic).

Set out snacks that are big on flavor and quick and easy to prepare so that you, too, can relax and enjoy the evening.

Here are some tips:
Grilled Asian beef short ribs can be marinated the day before and if you don’t want to fire up the grill, you can sear them on the stove top in a cast iron pan. Roll up the vegetarian wild mushroom strudel in the morning and bake it just before your guests arrive. It’s terrific hot from the oven and just as good at room temperature. Shrimp artichoke lettuce cups can also be prepared in advance — earlier in the day or even the day before. They will add color, flavor and texture to the table. The recipe for nori wraps with baked spicy peanut tofu (vegan) says it requires an hour, but 45 minutes of that is oven time, when you are free to do other things, like prepare a fabulous vegetarian carciofi alla romana tart. This spends 30 minutes in the oven baking. It is delicious served warm or at room temperature, so you can bake it in the afternoon if you like.

QUEENS, NY - Nov 26, 2019 - Genevieve Ko Recipes for the holidays, using ingredients from Costco. - Honeyed Sesame Walnuts

Honeyed Sesame Walnuts

These crackly caramelized walnuts are baked in the oven with a sweet and spicy honey, sesame, and chile powder blend for an easy party appetizer.
1 hour 15 minutes, largely unattended
Makes about 7 cups
These Korean-style short ribs are a perfect appetizer when you're entertaining with little time to spare. Simply marinate the ribs the night before, then just before serving, char the beef quickly, slice and serve with a Thai dipping sauce. You'll have happy guests in almost no time.

Grilled Asian beef short rib appetizer

The soy marinade is flavored with brown sugar, red wine, ginger, garlic and sesame oil. The beef ribs are charred over a hot grill and served with a sweet and spicy dipping sauce.
25 minutes
Serves 6 to 8
LOS ANGELES, CA- December 20, 2019: Mocktails on Friday, December 20, 2019. (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times / prop styling by Casey Dobbins)

Sparkling Chile Lemonade

This bubbly lemonade comes with a kick of heat from the chile lemon syrup.
5 minutes
Makes 1 drink
BOYLE HEIGHTS SEPT. 28, 2021: Sauteed Dates with Feta.

Sizzled Dates With Za’atar, Thyme and Feta

Caramelized, hot dates pair well with cold, creamy feta — all slicked in za'atar-infused olive oil — in this easy appetizer.
15 minutes
Serves 4
077119.FO.0204.food7.ls-----Wild Mushroom strudel on Feb 2,2004.

Wild Mushroom Strudel

Flakey, buttery filo is filled with meaty wild mushrooms and gooey Gruyere cheese for a delicious appetizer or vegetarian strudel entrée.
1 hour 30 minutes
Serves 6
Freezer cocktails - Brandy au Cassis

Brandy au Cassis

Crème de cassis adds floral berry sweetness to the classic brandy cocktail.
5 minutes, plus overnight freezing
Serves 4 to 6
A California twist on the Chinese classic. Recipe: Shrimp artichoke lettuce cups

Shrimp artichoke lettuce cups

Tender-crisp shrimp gets a flavor punch from lemongrass and a slight crunch from blanched artichoke hearts, which make a nice modern stand-in for bamboo shoots or water chestnuts.
45 minutes
Serves 4 as an appetizer
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, March 5, 2021: a cool glass of Bissap, a Hibiscus-syrup drink with sparkling water, for the Juneteenth story by Ben Mims, from recipe by chef Ray Anthony Barrett, photographed on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at Proplink Studios in Arts District Los Angeles. (Photo and Prop Styling / Silvia Razgova, Prop Styling / Sean Bradley, Food styling / Ben Mims) ATTN: 783117-fo-june-week-of-meals

Bissap

Hibiscus tea, fresh ginger and orange blossom water add fragrance to this bubbly drink, inspired by a traditional Senegalese beverage.
25 minutes
Makes 2 cups syrup (enough for 16 servings)
Nori Wraps with Baked Spicy Peanut Tofu photographed at Proplink in Los Angeles, CA on Nov. 29, 2021. Prop Styling by Dorothy Hoover.

Nori Wraps With Baked Spicy Peanut Tofu

Peanut butter and chili crisp make a flavorful marinade for baked tofu served with rice and toasted seaweed.
1 hour
Serves 4
Cariciofi alla Romana Tart

Carciofi alla Romana Tart

Inspired by the classic Roman dish, artichokes are mixed with fresh herbs then baked in clusters on puff pastry until golden brown and crisp.
1 hour 15 minutes
Serves 8 to 12
LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 28: GCT coffee tonic in studio on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA.(Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

GCT

Coffee adds dark bitterness to the classic pairing of gin and tonic, all lifted with lots of muddled lime.
5 minutes
Makes 1 drink

Julie Giuffrida

Julie Giuffrida is Test Kitchen coordinator for the Los Angeles Times.

Advertisement

Latest Recipes