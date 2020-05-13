Carne Asada

Combine the oil and lime zest and juice in a nonreactive (glass or ceramic) shallow baking dish. If the steak is in one whole, long piece, cut it with its grain into three shorter pieces. Add the steak to the dish and turn to evenly coat, rubbing the liquids over the meat. Rub the garlic and onion all over the meat, then sprinkle with salt and pepper. Let stand at room temperature while the grill heats or cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for up to 6 hours.