Carne Asada

Time 20 minutes
Yields Serves 4
Carne asada burrito
(Genevieve Ko)
Set up a charcoal grill for direct heat or heat a gas grill over high. (Alternatively, heat a large skillet or grill pan over high heat.)

Combine the oil and lime zest and juice in a nonreactive (glass or ceramic) shallow baking dish. If the steak is in one whole, long piece, cut it with its grain into three shorter pieces. Add the steak to the dish and turn to evenly coat, rubbing the liquids over the meat. Rub the garlic and onion all over the meat, then sprinkle with salt and pepper. Let stand at room temperature while the grill heats or cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for up to 6 hours.

Place the steaks on the hot grill grate. If using a gas grill, cover them. Cook, flipping the steaks halfway through, until charred and cooked to medium-rare doneness, 2 to 4 minutes total.

Transfer the steaks to a cutting board and let rest for a few minutes. Thinly slice or chop and serve.

Make Ahead:
The marinated steak can be covered with plastic wrap and refrigerated for up to 6 hours before grilling. Let stand at room temperature while the grill heats before cooking.
Genevieve Ko
Genevieve Ko is the cooking editor for the Los Angeles Times. She is a cookbook author and has been a food writer, editor and recipe developer for national food media outlets. Ko graduated from Yale after a childhood in Monterey Park.
