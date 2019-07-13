The Sports Report: A miraculous night in Anaheim

Kevin Jepsen, who was part of the 2009 team that had to deal with Nick Adenhart’s death: “Guys eat lunch together, they all kind of get there at the same time and shoot the breeze, maybe Skaggs played ping-pong and had a regular partner. There are all these little things that as baseball players are part of our routines. And whether we notice or not, we kind of do the same stuff every single day. We sit at the same table, in the same chair with the same people. All that stuff is now going to bring up memories, and then they’ll notice that Skaggs never shows up at the table, Skaggs never meets them in the lunch room to play ping-pong, he’s not there for pitchers meetings and weightlifting, all those things that you notice more at home as opposed to when you’re away. It’s gonna be a tough next few months for those guys. I feel for them.”