Connection between Los Angeles and Las Vegas is strong and sports is making it stronger

Who would have thought last summer after the Lakers signed LeBron James and the Clippers looked like they were in the midst of a rebuild after moving on from Chris Paul, Blake Griffin and DeAndre Jordan that it would be the Clippers, not the Lakers, who would be in the playoffs this year? And that it would be the Clippers, not the Lakers, that would be the Los Angeles NBA franchise most enticing for free agents to join this summer? As fun as the Clippers have been to watch this season, just imagine what they could look like next season if Steve Ballmer, Jerry West and Doc Rivers can recruit two max players to the team.