For all its prowess, the Trinity League is behind the times when it comes to hiring African American coaches

Coaching openings don’t happen very often in the Trinity League, and the schools like to hire people with connections to their programs. Mater Dei has had the same basketball and football head coaches for more than 30 years. JSerra had a football opening two seasons ago and promoted assistant Pat Harlow. The school had a basketball opening last year and settled on a former USC player, Keith Wilkerson. Servite went back to someone it knew for football, Troy Thomas, a former head coach at Encino Crespi and Servite.