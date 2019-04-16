Final week of high school baseball regular season has so many big games

It starts on Monday with Sherman Oaks Notre Dame hosting Harvard-Westlake in the first of a three-game series to decide the Mission League championship. The pitching matchup is outstanding: Lucas Gordon vs. Sam Hliboki. Both are reaching peak form. Then there’s the chance to see Gordon throw against outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong. They are two of the best juniors in the Southland. They better have plenty of popcorn to sell at Notre Dame for that 3:30 p.m. game that should pack the stands. There are also games on Tuesday at O’Malley Field and Thursday at Notre Dame.