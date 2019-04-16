Final week of high school baseball regular season has so many big games

Coaches hate it when sportswriters look too far ahead. They want players to focus on the game today, not tomorrow or next week.
Sorry, coaches. Next week’s final week of the regular season in high school baseball is too tempting not to get excited about.
There are at least four must-see games that will either decide league championships or cause family tension.
It starts on Monday with Sherman Oaks Notre Dame hosting Harvard-Westlake in the first of a three-game series to decide the Mission League championship. The pitching matchup is outstanding: Lucas Gordon vs. Sam Hliboki. Both are reaching peak form. Then there’s the chance to see Gordon throw against outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong. They are two of the best juniors in the Southland. They better have plenty of popcorn to sell at Notre Dame for that 3:30 p.m. game that should pack the stands. There are also games on Tuesday at O’Malley Field and Thursday at Notre Dame.
On Tuesday night at 6, Redondo is hosting Mira Costa in a rivalry game that will decide the Bay League championship. Redondo has two outstanding pitchers in Drew Dalquist and Jake Thau. Mira Costa has two outstanding pitchers in Jared Karros and Christian Bodlovich. They also play Thursday at Mira Costa. This is for South Bay supremacy. All surfers are invited, too.
On Tuesday night at 7, Arcadia will play Crescenta Valley in their annual two-game series to decide the Pacific League championship. Game one is at Stengel Field and game two is Friday night at Arcadia. The pitching will be excellent, the fans will be loud, the food will be tasty and the coaching will be outstanding.
On Tuesday afternoon, Santa Margarita will host JSerra in the first of a three-game series that could decide a Trinity League playoff berth. Equally intriguing is the family battle brewing. On the mound for Santa Margarita will be pitcher Alex Schrier. At the plate for JSerra will be brother Cody Schrier. They’ll be hugging afterward, but feel for Mom and Dad in the stands as they twist and turn and try to look happy.
So there’s plenty to look forward to for next week. Sorry, coaches, for distracting your fans and players, but that’s what sportswriters do.