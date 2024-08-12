Prep Rally: Who are the best high school quarterbacks in Southern California?

Hi, and welcome to another edition of Prep Rally. My name is Eric Sondheimer. The Times begins its nine-part series previewing Southern California’s top high school football players. First up: Quarterbacks.

The QB in paradise

Sophomore quarterback Ryan Rakowski of Palos Verdes. (Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)

Driving along Palos Verdes Drive on the way to Palos Verdes High, your brain tells you to pull over. On the right is the ocean. Peering down from the cliffs, your senses are immediately activated — smell, hearing, sight. It’s the most picturesque of views. You hear birds. You feel the breeze. You see miles of peaceful blue water. You experience a real breath of fresh air.

Advertisement

The view off Palos Verdes Dr. on the way to Palos Verdes High. (Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)

Football coach Guy Gardner says he tries not to take his daily routine coming and going along the scenic route for granted.

“We think this is a fun place to play,” he said. “The other teams in the South Bay are closer to the water than we are. We overlook the water. We’re pretty spoiled.”

Advertisement

Palos Verdes also has a talented sophomore quarterback in Ryan Rakowski, who led the team to a 10-1 record as a freshman.

Here’s a profile of Rakowski and 10 quarterbacks to watch.

Coming Monday nine-part series previewing top high school football players in Southern California. First up is profile of Palos Verdes sophomore QB Ryan Rakowski with list of 10 quarterbacks to watch for 2025. pic.twitter.com/3SADATbhPS — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) August 11, 2024

Newsletter Get our high school sports newsletter Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular. Enter email address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

Franklin High’s Jauregui family of receivers. Vicente (left, freshman), father Chris Sr., grandfather Robert, graduate Chris Jr., senior Issac. (Eran Fakumoto)

Catching passes at Franklin High is a rite of passage for the Jauregui family.

Robert Jauregui caught passes in 1978 for legendary coach Armando Gonzalez before returning as a teacher and Class B coach.

His son, Chris, was a star receiver at Franklin in 1994 and 1995.

Now father and grandfather are rooting for the next generation. Chris Jr. was a star receiver for Franklin’s 2019 City Section Division II runner-up team. Brother Issac has transferred from Bishop Amat to play receiver for Franklin in his senior year. Brother Vicente is a freshman receiver for the Panthers.

Here’s the report.

The Marmonte League is filled with top defensive linemen, including Izak Simpson (left) of Simi Valley and Hayden Lowe of Oaks Christian. (Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement

The Marmonte League is loaded with top defensive line. Here’s the report from a media gathering.

Junior receiver Luc Weaver (left) and senior quarterback Steele Pizzella of Sherman Oaks Notre Dame. (Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)

Junior receiver Luc Weaver is 6 feet 3, 190 pounds and capable of a big season. He’ll be a weapon for Sherman Oaks Notre Dame quarterback Steele Pizzella. Here’s the report.

Dorsey’s big offensive line: Chris Barnett (left), King Jackson, Derrick Armstrong, Mike McDonald, Alonzo Holmes. (Brandon Tolson)

Dorsey has a big, experienced offensive line this season. Here’s the report.

Junior running back Brian Bonner of Valencia. 10.48 100 meters. Vikings are going to turn him loose. pic.twitter.com/FVxVcfAhLm — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) August 9, 2024

Advertisement

Junior running back Brian Bonner of Valencia can’t wait to show off his 10.48 100 meters speed. He picked up that kind of speed running track in the spring, so coach Larry Muir is going to look for ways to turn him loose, whether on kickoff returns, handoffs or short passes. Here’s the report.

First-year Hart football coach Jake Goossen. (Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)

The Herrington brothers have left Hart, with first-year coach Jake Goosse taking over. Here’s the report.

Word is leaking out about freshmen ready to contribute on varsity squads. One of the best should be Micah Hannah of Simi Valley. He’s a 6-foot-2 cornerback set to start. He’s the son of former NFL receiver Travis Hannah.

Several football teams will begin their season this week with official games while others will be holding scrimmages on Thursday and Friday.

Sierra Canyon is playing Punahou in Hawaii on Friday. Simi Valley is playing Spanish Springs in Reno. Mission Viejo is playing Kamehameha on Saturday in Honolulu. Other teams in Hawaii are Beaumont, Palos Verdes, Redlands and Viewpoint.

Advertisement

Here’s this weekend’s schedule.

The new state rule on air quality for high school sports teams is causing trouble. With school starting, practicing early for football isn't an option for some unless 5 a.m. or 7 p.m.. It could be a difficult August. — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) August 10, 2024

Some football teams are going to have to figure out scheduling ideas for practices because of new state rule on air quality. With classes starting, the options will be either real early before school or early evening.

The new state rule on air quality for high school sports teams is causing trouble. With school starting, practicing early for football isn't an option for some unless 5 a.m. or 7 p.m.. It could be a difficult August. — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) August 10, 2024

In October last year, the CIF implemented a rule that prohibits outdoor sports practices and games when the Air Quality Index (AQI) is above 150. In the Santa Clarita Valley, schools have been scrambling for practicing times.

Ofa Fifita has been named head coach at Rancho Cucamonga, where Brian Hildebrand stepped down after health issues.

There will be 265 schools playing girls’ flag football in the Southern Section this season, up from 169 last season. The Southern Section will hold its first divisional championships Nov. 4.

Teams were allowed to begin their seasons on Saturday.

Esperanza went 25-0 last season. Newport Harbor has Maia Helmar, considered the best returning player from Orange County.

🏈: A team photo-op at SoFi Stadium for San Pedro girls flag football after their Rams-Cowboys halftime scrimmage against GALA. Madison Adrid found Dahlia Davila for the only touchdown of the scrimmage. @breezepreps @latsondheimer @SBLiveCA @DamianCalhoun pic.twitter.com/279lxRBxQJ — Jamaal Street (@JamaalStreet) August 11, 2024

In the City Section, defending City champion Birmingham is looking for a new quarterback but had more than 50 students trying out for the team. San Pedro and Eagle Rock should be top teams. El Camino Real and Chatsworth are among the new schools participating.

Advertisement

Baseball

Corona High’s Seth Hernandez. (Jerry Soifer)

The All-American Classic set for Sunday at Chase Field will include the reigning player of the year from The Times, Seth Hernandez of Corona. He was clocked throwing a 100 mph fastball at last weekend’s Area Code Games.

Also scheduled to play in the game are pitcher Angel Cervantes from Warren, outfielder Quentin Young from Oaks Christian, infielder Brady Ebel from Corona, pitcher Zach Strickland from Maranatha, shortstop Diego Velazquez from Crespi, catcher Trent Grindlinger from Huntington Beach, pitcher Ethin Bingaman from Corona, shortstop Billy Carlson from Corona and outfielder Josiah Hartshorn from Orange Lutheran.

It was gold medal time for a group of Southern California players who helped the USA 18U national team win gold on Sunday in Panama with a 4-2 victory in the championship game at the 18U World Cup.

The players included Grindlinger, Young, Bingamin, Brady Murrietta of Orange Lutheran and Gavin Fien of Great Oak.

USA Baseball 15U national team. pic.twitter.com/RNO3gXeSP4 — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) August 9, 2024

Girls’ volleyball

Santa Margarita, Los Alamitos and Los Alamitos won summer girls’ volleyball tournaments to stamp themselves as teams to watch this fall.

Santa Margarita will try to challenge Mater Dei in the Trinity League. Here’s a report on those three teams.

Advertisement

Official matches were allowed to begin Saturday.

Great Oak defeated King 26-24, 25-18 to win the Blackhawk Classic in the Inland Empire.

In the Lakewood tournament, La Canada opened action by sweeping Granada Hills and Lakewood. Oaks Christian defeated Long Beach Millikan and St. Joseph.

Melissa Hearlihy retires

After a 2-7 start, Melissa Hearlihy of Harvard-Westlake guided her girls’ team to a state Division II championship. (Craig Weston)

Melissa Hearlihy gave me a surprise call on the phone last Monday.

“This better not be you retiring,” I said, jokingly.

Little did I know she wasn’t joking. Her voice started to break as she explained she had just told the news to her Harvard-Westlake girls basketball team.

“So emotional,” she said.

Thirty-nine years of coaching came to an end with 839 victories, making her No. 2 in state history behind Kevin Kiernan of Mater Dei who retired in February.

That’s a tough blow for California girls basketball to see two giants step down after all their years of success and influence. But both have left the game a lot better with plenty of rising coaches ready to take over.

Here’s the story on Hearliy’s decision. More than 60 individuals have already contacted Harvard-Westlake about its vacant position.

Advertisement

Enjoying this newsletter? Consider subscribing to the Los Angeles Times Your support helps us deliver the news that matters most. Become a subscriber.

Notes . . .

High school sports participation rose to more than 800,000 in California for 2023-24. Here’s the report. . . .

Chaminade grad Nolan Mowry, a catcher and the son of Birmingham coach Matt Mowry, has committed to Central Washington. . . .

Catcher Kai Mault from Santa Barbara has committed to UC Davis. . . .

This is absolutely heartbreaking. Mark Shapiro cared deeply for his student-athletes at Lincoln. He was very dedicated to the sport of softball in so many ways. We send our condolences and prayers to his family and the Lincoln High School community. 🙏 https://t.co/9A3vpiNzwZ — CIF LA City Section (@CIFLACS) August 7, 2024

Mark Shapiro, who was a long-time supporter of City Section softball during his days as head coach at L.A. Lincoln, died last week. . . .

Pitcher Vincent Menard of Corona del Mar has committed to Princeton. . . .

Sophomore girls’ basketball guard Angelina Habis of Harvard-Westlake has transferred to Chaminade. . . .

CIF associate commissioner Brian Seymour answers questions at meeting of City Section athletic directors and administrators. (Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)

City Section athletic directors and administrators held a meeting last week learning about new rules and new responsibilities. Here’s the report. . . .

Shortstop Katie Borges of San Pedro has become the school’s first softball player since 2012 to become a Division I recruit, committing to DePaul. . . .

Advertisement

Left-handed junior pitcher Dean Barkman from Royal has committed to UC Santa Barbara. . . .

Sierra Canyon girls’ basketball has added junior Payton Montgomery from Chaminade. . . .

Summer Wilson, a track and cross-country standout last season at JSerra, has transferred to Irvine for her junior season. . . .

Girls’ basketball coach Matt Tumambing of Ontario Christian has resigned. He led the team to five straight undefeated league titles and a 140-22 record. The big question is what does the coaching change mean for Kaleena Smith, who was one of the top freshmen in the nation last season. . . .

Punter Lennox Miller of Oaks Christian has committed to UCLA. He attended Campbell Hall until the school discontinued football for this season. . . .

Huge congratulations to longtime Chris Sailer Kicking Kicker, 5⭐️ Kicker, #8 Kicker in the America & TOP 12’er @Ashton_Zamani. He has committed to @UCLAFootball. The Bruins land one of the absolute best! Big things ahead. @BrandonHuffman @latsondheimer #TeamSailer #TOP12 pic.twitter.com/F68KvQgmJl — Chris Sailer Kicking (@Chris_Sailer) August 11, 2024

Kicker Ashton Zamani of Sierra Canyon has committed to UCLA. . . .

Jaden Soong, the youngest winner of the Southern California Amateur Golf Championship, begins play Monday at the U.S. Amateur Golf Championship in Minnesota. He starts his freshman year of classes at St. Francis next week. . . .

Brent Lavoie is the new baseball coach at Trabuco Hills. . . .

From the archives: KaVaughn Scott

Former Orange Lutheran and Loyola Maryland basketball player KaVaughn Scott. (Loyola Maryland)

Former Orange Lutheran and Loyola Maryland basketball player KaVaughn Scott, known for his dunks, is set to play professionally in Portugal this year. He graduated from Orange Lutheran in 2016 and Loyola in 2020.

Advertisement

Here’s a YouTube video from his days at Loyola.

Scott, 26, is 6 feet 8 and has been playing overseas, including Finland and Australia.

Recommendations

From the Los Angeles Times, a story on former Crenshaw linebacker Daiyan Henley trying to start for the Chargers.

From the Washington Post, a story on the former Agoura High women’s long jumper who won a gold medal at the Olympic Games.

From the Los Angeles Times, a profile on former Harvard-Westlake pitcher Jack Flaherty and his days preparing to become a Dodger.

Tweets you might have missed

This is the warning for schools that routinely approve transfers without really checking addresses. pic.twitter.com/kURQEQcQaS — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) August 5, 2024

Oaks Christian defensive lineman Hayden Lowe wants to major in real estate at USC. I asked if location, location, location is still the key. "Most definitely location is everything about real estate," he said. He also hopes to sell his friends houses. "That's the plan." — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) August 5, 2024

This is what happens when you’re tardy to practice. The bear crawl. pic.twitter.com/JP5dvhmVw2 — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) August 6, 2024

Wilson High School in Long Beach, California has had an athlete at every Olympic Games over the last 72 years 😳 pic.twitter.com/rA0MxlJOhW — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) August 7, 2024

Advertisement

CIF starting committee for strategic goals. pic.twitter.com/lh2Qk9kucJ — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) August 7, 2024

Sleep helps prevent injuries. Who knew. Let those teenage athletes sleep in. pic.twitter.com/RYQjQvqVec — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) August 7, 2024

Hamilton High players making progress. pic.twitter.com/wUIHQgvrCk — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) August 8, 2024

Murrieta Valley 🎬 coming soon pic.twitter.com/FZoqx0TtkF — DHoze (@dhoze) August 8, 2024

Take a bow, Tara Davis-Woodhall!



She is an Olympic Champion for the first time! #ParisOlympics pic.twitter.com/gRzKfrTFl8 — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) August 8, 2024

Let me make it loud and clear: This will be one of Oaks Christian's best football teams. They are top 10 without a doubt. — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) August 8, 2024

Advertisement

Corona del Mar grad to St. John Bosco grad. https://t.co/R2dL4cWi5G — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) August 9, 2024

Pure high school football at Hamilton. pic.twitter.com/MpCPvmWl0a — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) August 9, 2024

how it started: how its going: pic.twitter.com/ViBX5C98Xn — Arcadia Invitational (@Arcadia_Invite) August 9, 2024

Hawkins senior football players helping out with campus food drive. pic.twitter.com/2AjckDvKDc — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) August 9, 2024

Who wins skills vs bigs? Skills had more players. Bigs had more weight. pic.twitter.com/ZAlw6s98Xx — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) August 10, 2024

Advertisement

Huntington Beach High incoming sophomore Jared Grindlinger, pictured, earned a spot on the @USABaseball 15U national team this week.



His older brother Trent, an incoming senior, is on the 18U national team.



Photo by Nick Koza.@HB_OilerSports @HBHS_basebll @latsondheimer pic.twitter.com/O46cakATkj — Matt Szabo (@mjszabo) August 10, 2024

La Mirada High School Baseball Field is almost ready! Are you?! 💙💛 #LMFamily pic.twitter.com/HRyBUEzvwq — La Mirada Baseball (@LMBaseball24) August 11, 2024

From manager for the Campbell Hall girls' tennis team to gold medal winner in USA basketball: Jrue Holiday.https://t.co/Cn6OMQbaD0 — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) August 11, 2024