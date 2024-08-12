Prep Rally: Who are the best high school quarterbacks in Southern California?
Hi, and welcome to another edition of Prep Rally. My name is Eric Sondheimer. The Times begins its nine-part series previewing Southern California’s top high school football players. First up: Quarterbacks.
The QB in paradise
Driving along Palos Verdes Drive on the way to Palos Verdes High, your brain tells you to pull over. On the right is the ocean. Peering down from the cliffs, your senses are immediately activated — smell, hearing, sight. It’s the most picturesque of views. You hear birds. You feel the breeze. You see miles of peaceful blue water. You experience a real breath of fresh air.
Football coach Guy Gardner says he tries not to take his daily routine coming and going along the scenic route for granted.
“We think this is a fun place to play,” he said. “The other teams in the South Bay are closer to the water than we are. We overlook the water. We’re pretty spoiled.”
Palos Verdes also has a talented sophomore quarterback in Ryan Rakowski, who led the team to a 10-1 record as a freshman.
Here’s a profile of Rakowski and 10 quarterbacks to watch.
Football
Catching passes at Franklin High is a rite of passage for the Jauregui family.
Robert Jauregui caught passes in 1978 for legendary coach Armando Gonzalez before returning as a teacher and Class B coach.
His son, Chris, was a star receiver at Franklin in 1994 and 1995.
Now father and grandfather are rooting for the next generation. Chris Jr. was a star receiver for Franklin’s 2019 City Section Division II runner-up team. Brother Issac has transferred from Bishop Amat to play receiver for Franklin in his senior year. Brother Vicente is a freshman receiver for the Panthers.
Here’s the report.
The Marmonte League is loaded with top defensive line. Here’s the report from a media gathering.
Junior receiver Luc Weaver is 6 feet 3, 190 pounds and capable of a big season. He’ll be a weapon for Sherman Oaks Notre Dame quarterback Steele Pizzella. Here’s the report.
Dorsey has a big, experienced offensive line this season. Here’s the report.
Junior running back Brian Bonner of Valencia can’t wait to show off his 10.48 100 meters speed. He picked up that kind of speed running track in the spring, so coach Larry Muir is going to look for ways to turn him loose, whether on kickoff returns, handoffs or short passes. Here’s the report.
The Herrington brothers have left Hart, with first-year coach Jake Goosse taking over. Here’s the report.
Word is leaking out about freshmen ready to contribute on varsity squads. One of the best should be Micah Hannah of Simi Valley. He’s a 6-foot-2 cornerback set to start. He’s the son of former NFL receiver Travis Hannah.
Several football teams will begin their season this week with official games while others will be holding scrimmages on Thursday and Friday.
Sierra Canyon is playing Punahou in Hawaii on Friday. Simi Valley is playing Spanish Springs in Reno. Mission Viejo is playing Kamehameha on Saturday in Honolulu. Other teams in Hawaii are Beaumont, Palos Verdes, Redlands and Viewpoint.
Here’s this weekend’s schedule.
Some football teams are going to have to figure out scheduling ideas for practices because of new state rule on air quality. With classes starting, the options will be either real early before school or early evening.
In October last year, the CIF implemented a rule that prohibits outdoor sports practices and games when the Air Quality Index (AQI) is above 150. In the Santa Clarita Valley, schools have been scrambling for practicing times.
Ofa Fifita has been named head coach at Rancho Cucamonga, where Brian Hildebrand stepped down after health issues.
Girls’ flag football
There will be 265 schools playing girls’ flag football in the Southern Section this season, up from 169 last season. The Southern Section will hold its first divisional championships Nov. 4.
Teams were allowed to begin their seasons on Saturday.
Esperanza went 25-0 last season. Newport Harbor has Maia Helmar, considered the best returning player from Orange County.
In the City Section, defending City champion Birmingham is looking for a new quarterback but had more than 50 students trying out for the team. San Pedro and Eagle Rock should be top teams. El Camino Real and Chatsworth are among the new schools participating.
Baseball
The All-American Classic set for Sunday at Chase Field will include the reigning player of the year from The Times, Seth Hernandez of Corona. He was clocked throwing a 100 mph fastball at last weekend’s Area Code Games.
Also scheduled to play in the game are pitcher Angel Cervantes from Warren, outfielder Quentin Young from Oaks Christian, infielder Brady Ebel from Corona, pitcher Zach Strickland from Maranatha, shortstop Diego Velazquez from Crespi, catcher Trent Grindlinger from Huntington Beach, pitcher Ethin Bingaman from Corona, shortstop Billy Carlson from Corona and outfielder Josiah Hartshorn from Orange Lutheran.
It was gold medal time for a group of Southern California players who helped the USA 18U national team win gold on Sunday in Panama with a 4-2 victory in the championship game at the 18U World Cup.
The players included Grindlinger, Young, Bingamin, Brady Murrietta of Orange Lutheran and Gavin Fien of Great Oak.
Girls’ volleyball
Santa Margarita, Los Alamitos and Los Alamitos won summer girls’ volleyball tournaments to stamp themselves as teams to watch this fall.
Santa Margarita will try to challenge Mater Dei in the Trinity League. Here’s a report on those three teams.
Official matches were allowed to begin Saturday.
Great Oak defeated King 26-24, 25-18 to win the Blackhawk Classic in the Inland Empire.
In the Lakewood tournament, La Canada opened action by sweeping Granada Hills and Lakewood. Oaks Christian defeated Long Beach Millikan and St. Joseph.
Melissa Hearlihy retires
Melissa Hearlihy gave me a surprise call on the phone last Monday.
“This better not be you retiring,” I said, jokingly.
Little did I know she wasn’t joking. Her voice started to break as she explained she had just told the news to her Harvard-Westlake girls basketball team.
“So emotional,” she said.
Thirty-nine years of coaching came to an end with 839 victories, making her No. 2 in state history behind Kevin Kiernan of Mater Dei who retired in February.
That’s a tough blow for California girls basketball to see two giants step down after all their years of success and influence. But both have left the game a lot better with plenty of rising coaches ready to take over.
Here’s the story on Hearliy’s decision. More than 60 individuals have already contacted Harvard-Westlake about its vacant position.
Notes . . .
High school sports participation rose to more than 800,000 in California for 2023-24. Here’s the report. . . .
Chaminade grad Nolan Mowry, a catcher and the son of Birmingham coach Matt Mowry, has committed to Central Washington. . . .
Catcher Kai Mault from Santa Barbara has committed to UC Davis. . . .
Mark Shapiro, who was a long-time supporter of City Section softball during his days as head coach at L.A. Lincoln, died last week. . . .
Pitcher Vincent Menard of Corona del Mar has committed to Princeton. . . .
Sophomore girls’ basketball guard Angelina Habis of Harvard-Westlake has transferred to Chaminade. . . .
City Section athletic directors and administrators held a meeting last week learning about new rules and new responsibilities. Here’s the report. . . .
Shortstop Katie Borges of San Pedro has become the school’s first softball player since 2012 to become a Division I recruit, committing to DePaul. . . .
Left-handed junior pitcher Dean Barkman from Royal has committed to UC Santa Barbara. . . .
Sierra Canyon girls’ basketball has added junior Payton Montgomery from Chaminade. . . .
Summer Wilson, a track and cross-country standout last season at JSerra, has transferred to Irvine for her junior season. . . .
Girls’ basketball coach Matt Tumambing of Ontario Christian has resigned. He led the team to five straight undefeated league titles and a 140-22 record. The big question is what does the coaching change mean for Kaleena Smith, who was one of the top freshmen in the nation last season. . . .
Punter Lennox Miller of Oaks Christian has committed to UCLA. He attended Campbell Hall until the school discontinued football for this season. . . .
Kicker Ashton Zamani of Sierra Canyon has committed to UCLA. . . .
Jaden Soong, the youngest winner of the Southern California Amateur Golf Championship, begins play Monday at the U.S. Amateur Golf Championship in Minnesota. He starts his freshman year of classes at St. Francis next week. . . .
Brent Lavoie is the new baseball coach at Trabuco Hills. . . .
From the archives: KaVaughn Scott
Former Orange Lutheran and Loyola Maryland basketball player KaVaughn Scott, known for his dunks, is set to play professionally in Portugal this year. He graduated from Orange Lutheran in 2016 and Loyola in 2020.
Here’s a YouTube video from his days at Loyola.
Scott, 26, is 6 feet 8 and has been playing overseas, including Finland and Australia.
Recommendations
From the Los Angeles Times, a story on former Crenshaw linebacker Daiyan Henley trying to start for the Chargers.
From the Washington Post, a story on the former Agoura High women’s long jumper who won a gold medal at the Olympic Games.
From the Los Angeles Times, a profile on former Harvard-Westlake pitcher Jack Flaherty and his days preparing to become a Dodger.
Tweets you might have missed
Until next time...
