Prep Rally: It’s win or go home time in high school basketball

Myles Walker and Roosevelt are ready for the Southern California Regional playoffs to begin this week.

Hi, and welcome to another edition of Prep Rally. My name is Eric Sondheimer. The state basketball playoffs begin this week with lots of rematches expected.

State playoffs

Kaleena Smith of Ontario Christian was the catalyst in an Open Division playoff win over Sage Hill. (Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)

It’s win or go home time in high school basketball. No more pool play. No more keep playing after a bad night. The state playoffs get underway with Southern California regional action this week as the competition heats up trying to reach Sacramento for the state championships March 14 and 15 at Golden 1 Center.

Eastvale Roosevelt and Ontario Christian received the No. 1 seeds for the Open Division boys and girls regional playoffs. Neither is a lock to make it to Sacramento. Each drew a first-round bye. There are potential roadblocks ahead. For girls, Ontario Christian is facing possible rematches against Sierra Canyon and Etiwanda. For boys, Roosevelt may have to get past two-time defending state champion Harvard-Westlake.

Teams that didn’t win in the Open Division during their section tournament have dropped to Division I for the state tournament. Since 2016, a Southern Section boys team has won every state Division I boys basketball title that started out in the Open Division, then dropped to Division I for state. Games begin Tuesday and Wednesday.

Here’s the link to pairings.

Boys basketball

Los Alamitos players and fans prepare to celebrate winning the Southern Section Division 1 championship. (Steve Galluzzo)

Brayden Burries and Eastvale Roosevelt came through to win the Southern Section Open Division championship. Here’s the report.

Los Alamitos won Division 1 in a close game against Mira Costa. Here’s the report.

Highlights from Chatsworth vs. Westchester. pic.twitter.com/F4W4Ci43SX — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) March 2, 2025

Westchester won its 16th City Section basketball title. Here’s the report.

Sun Valley Poly won its first City title since 1999 by holding off Grant in Division I. Here’s the report.

It was a weekend of excitement and oddities. Here’s a look.

Girls basketball

Ontario Christian players celebrate after defeating Etiwanda for the Southern Section Open Division girls’ basketball title. (Steve Galluzzo / For The Times)

espnW no. 1 ranked Ontario Christian def. no. 5 Etiwanda 65-63 to take home the CIF Southern Section Open Division championship 🏆 pic.twitter.com/ecjs0eSdyn — SportsCenter NEXT (@SCNext) March 2, 2025

There’s a new top team in Southern California high school girls basketball. Ontario Christian toppled two-time defending state champion Etiwanda 65-63 to win the Southern Section Open Division championship. Here’s the report.

Hamilton won the City Section Open Division championship. Here’s the report.

Here’s the championship scores for boys and girls.

Baseball

Seth Hernandez of Corona has 15 strikeouts and no walks in eight innings this season. (Nick Koza)

No. 1-ranked Corona is 3-0 and will play 3-0 La Mirada on Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m. Seth Hernandez has 15 strikeouts in two games with no walks.

Huntington Beach opens its season Tuesday against Harvard-Westlake at Blair Field. Jake Chung has done well in a relief role for Harvard-Westlake.

Crespi won the Easton tournament championship, defeating Simi Valley in the final. Tyler Walton has been impressive pitching.

Mater Dei went to Texas and has come away 5-0.

Great start to the season outscoring opponents 39-17 during the tournament. Congratulations to @aidensimpson24 who was on 🔥 going 9-16 with (4) 2B, (1) 3B, 5RBI and a save through the tournament https://t.co/0Sjd2Xncmz — CENTENNIAL BASEBALL (@Cen10_baseball) March 3, 2025

El Segundo is 5-0 going into a showdown against Los Alamitos.

Sylmar is looking strong early on in the City Section with wins over Chatsworth and Taft.

Here’s this week’s top 25 rankings by The Times.

Softball

Norco continues to impress with seven consecutive wins to start the season, including wins over Los Alamitos and La Mirada last week. Sophomore Leighton Gray has been supplying power.

Orange Lutheran is 3-0. Kai Minor has six hits.

Granada Hills is 5-1. Zoe Justman had two home runs.

Carson is 3-0, including a 5-4 win over Redondo Union.

Oaks Christian finally opens its season Wednesday against Chaminade.

Soccer

Coto Bladdimir (shirt off) celebrates with teammates after scoring the winning goal against Birmingham on Friday night. (Craig Weston)

El Camino Real got its golden goal to win the City Section Open Division boys soccer championship over Birmingham. Granada Hills won the girls title over Cleveland. Here’s the report.

JSerra won the Southern Section Open Division boys championship over Loyola. Here’s the report.

Santa Margarita won the Open Division girls title over Corona Santiago. Here’s the report.

High school soccer: Southern California Regional playoff pairings https://t.co/Y9SRrONVWP — L.A. Times Sports (@latimessports) March 2, 2025

Track

Jack Stadlam of Temecula Valley pulled off the most stunning performance of the early track season, running 45.69 in the 400 meters at Vista Murrieta, the second-best performance in history by an Inland Empire athlete. The first is held by Olympian Michael Norman when he was running for Vista Murrieta.

The most stunning performance of the weekend. Former basketball player Jack Stadlam of Temecula Valley running 45.69 400 meters in his first race of the year. pic.twitter.com/OBro3g3Ede — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) March 2, 2025

Even more shocking is that Stadlam is a former basketball player who only went out for track only last season for the first time. He ran in only one 400 race. He was a 100 and 200 runner.

Now the question is how fast he can run in the 400.

Volleyball

Mira Costa is 10-0 with wins last week over Newport Harbor and San Clemente.

Boys Volleyball: Venice d. Chatsworth (3-2) 12-25, 25-22, 21-25, 25-23, 16-14. Venice With The Shocker Of The Night In The @CIFLACS Gondoliers Take Down The Back 2 Back Open Division Champions In Their Season Opener. pic.twitter.com/QsMQpKpol1 — Rene Lopez (@renelopez19) February 25, 2025

Corona del Mar is set to play Loyola on Tuesday in a big match.

Notes . . .

Branden Anderson is the new football coach at Thousand Oaks. He was the offensive coordinator at Newbury Park. . . .

Matt Kanne has been named basketball coach at Servite. . . .

Former NFL punter Chris Kluwe said he was fired as an assistant coach at Edison after his well-publicized protest at a Huntington Beach City Council meeting. . . .

Junior receiver Christian Davis of St. John Bosco has committed to Sacramento State. . . .

Orange Lutheran defeated Mater Dei to win the Southern California Division I regional in girls water polo.

From the archives: Dylan Volantis

Left-hander Dylan Volantis from Westlake is a freshman pitcher at Texas. (Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)

Former Westlake pitcher Dylan Volantis, a 6-foot-6 freshman at Texas, is off to a good start in his collegiate career.

He threw 4 2/3 innings of scoreless ball against Dartmouth, recording four strikeouts while giving up one hit while showing off a 94 mph fastball and nasty slider. The fact he’s left-handed and throwing that hard makes him a pitcher to watch.

Here’s a look from last season.

Tweets you might have missed

Nice high school debut for freshman phenom Jaden Soong of St. Francis in golf. pic.twitter.com/ZrXaaZuW9w — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) February 25, 2025

Former Crespi coach Russell White doing wonders for his alma mater. https://t.co/juMKIlnnmi — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) February 25, 2025

Can you believe that it's the 19th season as baseball coach for Matt Mowry at Birmingham and he's never won a West Valley League title? It's always about City championships. — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) February 25, 2025

Tajh Ariza has come alive in third quarter. Westchester 56, Cleveland 46 after three. pic.twitter.com/XZuxDN3vOd — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) February 25, 2025

Dr. Ferkel has been helping high school athletes for years in the San Fernando Valley. Crespi, Oaks Christian. https://t.co/jRDgNSFo0Y — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) February 26, 2025

Emotion. Father Joe Wyatt getting hug from son JD. They're off to the Division I finals. Poly. Photo by Craig Weston. pic.twitter.com/AHHF3fJns5 — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) February 27, 2025

JD Wyatt gives Poly 47-37 lead after three quarters of DI semifinal at Granada Hills. pic.twitter.com/HQVOV5FJbx — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) February 27, 2025

The Brothers Karros ☺️ pic.twitter.com/Vx76HAkV0W — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) February 27, 2025

In this week's episode of 'Friday Night Live,' @latsondheimer + @RandyRosenbloom talk to St. Bonaventure boys’ basketball coach Wolfgang Wood about the Seraphs playing for the Division 2A title and what he learned growing up in a basketball-playing family. pic.twitter.com/CtJ76rnUzV — L.A. Times Sports (@latimessports) February 28, 2025

Triton Boys’ Volleyball defeats Mater Dei in four 26-24; 25-21; 19-25; 25-17. Tritons solid all around tonight. Watch Stanford bound Jack Loper with the kill off the scramble bump set from Jetty Presho! 👍💪🏐⁦@ocvarsity⁩ ⁦@latsondheimer⁩ pic.twitter.com/9Jr4uLa1yM — Triton Athletics (@SCHSTritons) March 1, 2025

🚨🚨BREAKING!🚨🚨 Temecula Valley senior Jack Stadlman just went crazy!! 45.69 at the Saddle-Up Invite! That’s #8 in state history for the 400-meter dash and the fastest ever by a Californian outdoors by March 1st! OHHH MYYYY!!! 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/ypYbWbaHQI — Rich Gonzalez (@PrepCalTrack) March 1, 2025

Times They Are A-Changin': City titles in basketball went to Downtown Magnets, New West Charter, Math & Science College Preparatory, Bernstein, Northridge Academy, Robert F. Kennedy, Harbor Teacher. — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) March 2, 2025

From a sportswriter's perspective, it's been an exhausting but exhilarating championship weekend seeing teenagers deal with victory and defeat and learning life lessons. Watching resiliency in sports is so inspiring. — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) March 2, 2025