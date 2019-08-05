Justin Flowe of Upland tops Southern California linebackers

Linebacker Justin Flowe of Upland has finally reached his senior year. There’s lots of running backs, past and present, who would throw a party to celebrate seeing Flowe leave the high school ranks.

He has earned a reputation as one of the most aggressive, effective tacklers in the nation. He can be a human highlight film. He sets the standard for excellence at the linebacker position.

Whether in shoulder pads or not, he’s always making hits.

There’s others to pay attention to. Mister Williams of Oaks Christian has the quickness to be a standout in his senior year. Ethan Calvert of the Lions comes from a family whose brothers Bo and Josh are playing at UCLA and Washington, respectively.

Advertisement

Justin Houston of Gardena Serra is a 6-foot-4, 210-pound senior in his fourth year as a starter. Caleb McCullough of Oxnard Pacifica averaged 16 tackles as a junior.

Jaden Genova of JSerra continues to improve in the tough Trinity League, which features Ohio State-bound Kourt Williams of St. John Bosco and junior sensation Raesjon Davis of Mater Dei. The Monarchs also boast seniors Dean Neeley and Jacobah Fuamatu. JSerra also has sophomore Malaki Teo.

Narbonne has All-City senior standout Jordan Banks, who played on the defensive line last season.

JD Hernandez of Sierra Canyon is a tackling machine. Jake Moore of Sherman Oaks Notre Dame and Niuafe Tuihalamaka of Alemany are underclassmen from the Mission League set for big seasons.

Advertisement

Nick Veloz of L.A. Cathedral has the size and versatility to cause trouble for offensive units.

Jaden Navarrette of Norco is committed to Oregon.