Palos Verdes basketball coach Brian Edelman tells team he is fighting colon cancer

Brian Edelman had some difficult news to tell his Palos Verdes basketball players on the first day of classes. He revealed he had been diagnosed during the summer with Stage 4 colon cancer at 33 years old.

“The players were devastated by the news,” junior varsity coach John Schweisberger said.

Edelman, a walk-on coach, was named the Daily Breeze coach of the year last season, when he guided Palos Verdes to the Division 3A semifinals.

Now the Palos Verdes Peninsula community will try to aid him. A GoFundMe page has been started to help Edelman during his treatment.