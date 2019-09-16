City Section look ahead: League play begins with Canoga Park getting tested

League play begins for some City Section teams this week, and it’s final test time for unbeaten Canoga Park (4-0) when the Hunters open Valley Mission League play at Reseda.

The Hunters have routed Roosevelt, Chavez, Grant and Verdugo Hills in nonleague games behind quarterback David Gomez and receiver Dominic Arrango-Serna.

But Reseda (2-2) has faced much stronger nonleague opponents and has its own quarterback-receiver duo in Trent Butler and Dranel Rhodes. Mario Martinez is also making an impact at receiver.

The last team on Narbonne’s schedule that might have a chance to beat the Gauchos (3-1) before the state playoffs is Gardena Serra, which plays at Narbonne on Friday. Coach Scott Altenberg of Serra said he has never seen a more talented Narbonne team.

The East Valley League begins play with a possible title decider between Grant and host Arleta.

Unbeaten Fairfax continues to be a possible Western League favorite. The Lions play host to Franklin and its passing attack on Friday.

Bell plays at South Gate in an Eastern League opener.

Birmingham continues its challenging schedule of facing Southern Section teams with a road game at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame.

Brentwood plays at Palisades in a battle for Westside bragging rights. Other intersectional games include Newbury Park at Venice, Lawndale at Crenshaw and Rancho Verde at Locke.