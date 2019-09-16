Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
High School Sports

City Section look ahead: League play begins with Canoga Park getting tested

Reseda receiver Dranel Rhodes holds up his 12-year-old brother, Amari. They have an older brother who played for the Regents and are part of the tradition of younger brothers staying in the Reseda program.
Reseda receiver Dranel Rhodes holds up his 12-year-old brother, Amari. They have an older brother who played for the Regents and are part of the tradition of younger brothers staying in the Reseda program.
(Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
Sep. 16, 2019
9:04 AM
Share

League play begins for some City Section teams this week, and it’s final test time for unbeaten Canoga Park (4-0) when the Hunters open Valley Mission League play at Reseda.

The Hunters have routed Roosevelt, Chavez, Grant and Verdugo Hills in nonleague games behind quarterback David Gomez and receiver Dominic Arrango-Serna.

But Reseda (2-2) has faced much stronger nonleague opponents and has its own quarterback-receiver duo in Trent Butler and Dranel Rhodes. Mario Martinez is also making an impact at receiver.

The last team on Narbonne’s schedule that might have a chance to beat the Gauchos (3-1) before the state playoffs is Gardena Serra, which plays at Narbonne on Friday. Coach Scott Altenberg of Serra said he has never seen a more talented Narbonne team.

Advertisement

The East Valley League begins play with a possible title decider between Grant and host Arleta.

Unbeaten Fairfax continues to be a possible Western League favorite. The Lions play host to Franklin and its passing attack on Friday.

Bell plays at South Gate in an Eastern League opener.

Birmingham continues its challenging schedule of facing Southern Section teams with a road game at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame.

Advertisement

Brentwood plays at Palisades in a battle for Westside bragging rights. Other intersectional games include Newbury Park at Venice, Lawndale at Crenshaw and Rancho Verde at Locke.

High School Sports
Newsletter
Get our daily Sports Report newsletter
Eric Sondheimer
Follow Us
Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement