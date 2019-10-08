Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
High School Sports

Southern Section sports polls includes No. 1 Redondo in girls’ volleyball

Image-1-1.jpg
Santa Ana Mater Dei girls’ volleyball players prepare for a match against No. 1 Redondo earlier this season.
(Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
Oct. 8, 2019
3:02 PM
It’s already been quite a season in Southern Section girls’ volleyball, with four top teams emerging: Redondo, Marymount, Mater Dei and Sierra Canyon. Those are the top four teams in this week’s Southern Section Division 1/2 volleyball rankings.

In football, unbeaten Mater Dei continues to hold down No. 1 in Division 1/2. The Monarchs are on a collision course to face unbeaten St. John Bosco on Oct. 25 at St. John Bosco. The Braves had a scare last week against Servite and face another challenge from host JSerra on Friday.

Here’s the link to football polls.

Harvard-Westlake is No. 1 in Division 1/2 water polo. Here’s the link to water polo polls.

Great Oak holds down the No. 1 ranking in Division 1 boys and girls cross country. Here’s the link.

Eric Sondheimer
Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.
