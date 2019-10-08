Southern Section sports polls includes No. 1 Redondo in girls’ volleyball

It’s already been quite a season in Southern Section girls’ volleyball, with four top teams emerging: Redondo, Marymount, Mater Dei and Sierra Canyon. Those are the top four teams in this week’s Southern Section Division 1/2 volleyball rankings.

In football, unbeaten Mater Dei continues to hold down No. 1 in Division 1/2. The Monarchs are on a collision course to face unbeaten St. John Bosco on Oct. 25 at St. John Bosco. The Braves had a scare last week against Servite and face another challenge from host JSerra on Friday.

Here’s the link to football polls.

Harvard-Westlake is No. 1 in Division 1/2 water polo. Here’s the link to water polo polls.

Great Oak holds down the No. 1 ranking in Division 1 boys and girls cross country. Here’s the link.