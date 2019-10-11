Football games postponed because of Saddleridge fire

A fast-moving brush fire in the northern foothills of the San Fernando Valley has forced school closures and postponement of prep football games on Friday night.

Granada Hills Kennedy has postponed its scheduled Valley Mission League game against San Fernando, according to the Los Angeles Unified School District athletics office.

El Camino Real athletic director Richard Yi confirmed that the Conquistadores’ game at home against Granada Hills also is postponed because of smoke issues. Birmingham has postponed its home game against Cleveland.

It will be up to both schools whether to play the game at a later date. El Camino Real is hoping for Monday if the fire is under control and smoke is not an issue.

The Alemany at Loyola game has been rescheduled for Monday at 6 p.m.

Other schools in the San Fernando Valley will evaluate the air environment to determine whether games will be played.

Granada Hills, Kennedy, El Camino Real, Sierra Canyon and Alemany all canceled classes on Friday.

With roads closed to the Santa Clarita Valley, principals at Hart and Valencia will meet to discuss whether their game can be played tonight.