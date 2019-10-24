Fires cause L.A. City Section football games in San Fernando Valley to be postponed

City Section football games scheduled for Friday in the San Fernando Valley have been postponed after the Los Angeles Unified School District canceled classes because of air quality and safety issues with brush fires.

Games could be rescheduled for Saturday or Monday.

Next week is the final week of the regular season.

All #LAUSD schools in the San Fernando Valley will be closed on Friday, Oct. 25, due to air-quality and safety concerns from the fires. Community, Roscomare, Topanga, Valley View, Wonderland and Elementary ES will also be closed. Check here for updates. pic.twitter.com/GcIxL1efUD — L.A. Unified (@LASchools) October 25, 2019

Among the games that were scheduled for Friday:



Chavez at North Hollywood

Grant at Monroe

Poly at Verdugo Hills

Birmingham at Taft

El Camino Real at Cleveland

Granada Hills at Chatsworth

Kennedy at Canoga Park