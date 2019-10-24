Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
High School Sports

Fires cause L.A. City Section football games in San Fernando Valley to be postponed

Brush fire in the Santa Clarita Valley.
A brush fire burns in the Santa Clarita Valley.
(Los Angeles Times)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
Oct. 24, 2019
8:20 PM
City Section football games scheduled for Friday in the San Fernando Valley have been postponed after the Los Angeles Unified School District canceled classes because of air quality and safety issues with brush fires.

Games could be rescheduled for Saturday or Monday.

Next week is the final week of the regular season.

Among the games that were scheduled for Friday:

  • Chavez at North Hollywood
  • Grant at Monroe
  • Poly at Verdugo Hills
  • Birmingham at Taft
  • El Camino Real at Cleveland
  • Granada Hills at Chatsworth
  • Kennedy at Canoga Park
  • Reseda at Van Nuys
  • San Fernando at Sylmar.
Eric Sondheimer
Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.
