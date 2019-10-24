Fires cause L.A. City Section football games in San Fernando Valley to be postponed

City Section football games scheduled for Friday in the San Fernando Valley have been postponed after the Los Angeles Unified School District canceled classes because of air quality and safety issues with brush fires.
Games could be rescheduled for Saturday or Monday.
Next week is the final week of the regular season.
All #LAUSD schools in the San Fernando Valley will be closed on Friday, Oct. 25, due to air-quality and safety concerns from the fires. Community, Roscomare, Topanga, Valley View, Wonderland and Elementary ES will also be closed. Check here for updates. pic.twitter.com/GcIxL1efUD— L.A. Unified (@LASchools) October 25, 2019
Among the games that were scheduled for Friday:
- Chavez at North Hollywood
- Grant at Monroe
- Poly at Verdugo Hills
- Birmingham at Taft
- El Camino Real at Cleveland
- Granada Hills at Chatsworth
- Kennedy at Canoga Park
- Reseda at Van Nuys
- San Fernando at Sylmar.