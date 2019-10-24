Top high school football games on Friday

A look at some of the top high school football games in the Southland on Friday night:

Santa Ana Mater Dei (8-0, 3-0) at Bellflower St. John Bosco (8-0, 3-0), 7:30 p.m.

The game for the Trinity League championship between the No. 1 and No. 2 ranked teams in the Southland has been sold out since Saturday. Both schools have offenses that can pass, run and score often. Their quarterbacks, Bryce Young and DJ Uiagalelei, are All-Americans. The big uncertainty is how well the offensive lines will be able to perform. On defense, both teams have exceptional linebackers. Every turnover or penalty will be huge in a game matching strength against strength. The pick: Mater Dei.

San Clemente (8-1, 3-0) at Mission Viejo (8-0, 2-0), 7 p.m.

The South Coast League title will be decided. Mission Viejo has had two weeks to prepare. San Clemente needs a big game from running back James Bohls. Mission Viejo will turn to the versatility of quarterback Peter Costelli and its powerful defense. The pick: Mission Viejo.

Corona del Mar (8-0, 3-0) at Newport Harbor (7-1, 2-1), 7 p.m.

Quarterback Ethan Garbers is completing 71% of his passes and has thrown for 2,690 yards and 38 touchdowns. Newport Harbor will need a strong pass rush to stay competitive in the Battle of the Bay. The pick: Corona del Mar.

Other top games

Chatsworth Sierra Canyon (7-1) vs. Simi Valley Grace Brethren (8-0) at Moorpark College, 7 p.m.; Sherman Oaks Notre Dame (6-2, 2-1) at La Puente Bishop Amat (7-1, 3-0), 7 p.m.; Calabasas (6-2, 2-0) at Westlake Village Oaks Christian (4-4, 2-0), 7 p.m.