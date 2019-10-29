Girls’ volleyball: City playoff results and updated pairings

CITY GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
OPEN DIVISION
Quarterfinals, Wednesday, 7 p.m. unless noted
#8 Cleveland at #1 Taft
#5 Narbonne at #4 Palisades, tentatively Friday, 5 p.m.
#6 Carson at #3 Granada Hills
#7 El Camino Real at #2 Eagle Rock
Notes: Championship and consolation semifinals, Nov. 5, 7 p.m. Matches for third, fifth, and seventh place, Nov. 7, 7 p.m. Championship, Nov. 9, 6 p.m. at Birmingham.
DIVISION I
First round, Monday
South Gate d. Sun Valley Poly, 25-17, 25-15, 25-22
Los Angeles Marshall d. San Fernando, 19-25, 25-21, 19-25, 25-23, 17-15
Granada Hills Kennedy d. Bell, 20-25, 25-19. 25-19, 25-12
Van Nuys d, Wilmington Banning, 25-18, 16-25, 25-22, 26-24
Quarterfinals, Wednesday, 7 p.m.
#9 South Gate at #1 Chatsworth
#5 Los Angeles Marshall at #4 Sylmar
#6 Granada Hills Kennedy at #3 San Pedro
#10 Van Nuys at #2 Venice
Notes: Semifinals, Nov. 5, 7 p.m. Championship, Nov. 9, 3:15 p.m. at Birmingham.
DIVISION II
First round, Monday
Maywood d. Santee, 25-21, 25-20, 25-16
Huntington Park d. Fremont, 25-23, 25-20, 12-25, 25-21
Vaughn d. Lincoln, 15-25, 25-14, 18-25, 25-17, 15-12
First round, Tuesday, 7 p.m.
#17 Arleta at #16 Los Angeles Hamilton
Second round, Wednesday, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles Hamilton/Arleta winner at #1 Elizabeth
#9 Birmingham at #8 Rivera
#12 Los Angeles Roosevelt at #5 Marquez
#13 Maywood at #4 Central City
#19 Huntington Park at #3 Verdugo Hills
#11 South East at #6 Hollywood
#10 Legacy at #7 Maywood CES
#15 Vaughn at #2 Los Angeles University
Notes: Quarterfinals, Nov. 4, 7 p.m.; semifinals, Nov, 6, 7 p.m. Championship, Nov. 9, 12:30 p.m. at Birmingham.
DIVISION III
First round, Monday
Hawkins d. Dymally, 25-22, 25-14, 25-20
Orthopaedic d. Lakeview, 25-22, 26-24, 25-17
Animo De La Hoya d. Collins, 25-11, 25-10, 25-4
Los Angeles Kennedy d. Ivy Academia, 21-25, 25-14, 25-16, 25-20
Second round, Wednesday, 7 p.m.
#16 Hawkins at #1 Bravo
#9 Mendez at #8 Los Angeles CES
#12 Franklin at #5 Sherman Oaks CES
#20 Orthopaedic at #4 Northridge
#14 Animo De La Hoya at #3 Canoga Park
#11 Contreras at #6 Foshay
#10 King Drew at #7 Bernstein
#18 Los Angeles Kennedy at #2 Grant
Notes: Semifinals, Nov, 6, 7 p.m. Championship, Nov. 9, 10 a.m. at Birmingham.
DIVISION IV
First round, Monday
Triumph d. CALS Early College, 25-7, 25-15, 25-21
Los Angeles d. Westchester, 25-23, 25-22, 25-11
Port of Los Angeles d. Gardena, 25-16, 25-11, 25-14
Angelou d. Sotomayor, 25-20, 25-16, 25-18
East Valley d. Manual Arts, 25-23, 25-17, 25-22
USC Hybrid d. Math/Science, 15-25, 25-11, 25-17, 18-25, 15-11
USC Media Arts/Engineering d. Belmont, 19-25, 25-23, 22-25, 30-28, 15-7
Fulton d. Community Charter, 25-21, 25-15, 26-24
Quarterfinals, Wednesday, 7 p.m.
#9 Los Angeles at #1 Triumph
#13 Angelou at #5 Port of Los Angeles
#11 USC Hybrid at #3 East Valley
#10 USC Media Arts/Engineering at #2 Fulton
Notes: Semifinals, Nov. 5, 7 p.m. Championship, Nov. 8, 7:30 p.m. at Birmingham.
DIVISION V
First round, Monday
Rancho Dominguez d. Panorama, 25, 16-, 25-15, 25-17
Bright Star d. Smidt Tech, 13-25, 25-22, 25-23, 25-11
Larchmont d. Washington, 25-15, 25-16, 25-12
Downtown Magnets d. Westside Innovative, 15-25, 20-25, 25-17, 25-11, 15-9
Los Angeles Leadership d. University Prep, 25-20, 25-15, 25-19
Sun Valley Magnet d. Episcopal, 25-18, 25-18, 25-12
Neuwirth d. Academia Avance, 25-8, 25-20, 25-11
First round, TBA
#16 Valor vs. #1 New West at Stoner Recreation Center (Los Angeles)
Quarterfinals, Wednesday, 7 p.m.
#1 New West/#16 Valor winner vs. #8 Rancho Dominguez
#12 Bright Star at #4 Larchmont
#14 Downtown Magnets at #11 Los Angeles Leadership
#7 Sun Valley Magnet at #2 Neuwirth
Notes: Semifinals, Nov. 5, 7 p.m. Championship, Nov. 8, 5 p.m. at Birmingham.