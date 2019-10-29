Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
High School Sports

Girls’ volleyball: City playoff results and updated pairings

Volleyball
Volleyball ball on orange background. 3d illustration
(Talaj/Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Oct. 29, 2019
1:13 PM
CITY GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL

OPEN DIVISION

Quarterfinals, Wednesday, 7 p.m. unless noted

#8 Cleveland at #1 Taft

#5 Narbonne at #4 Palisades, tentatively Friday, 5 p.m.

#6 Carson at #3 Granada Hills

#7 El Camino Real at #2 Eagle Rock

Notes: Championship and consolation semifinals, Nov. 5, 7 p.m. Matches for third, fifth, and seventh place, Nov. 7, 7 p.m. Championship, Nov. 9, 6 p.m. at Birmingham.

DIVISION I

First round, Monday

South Gate d. Sun Valley Poly, 25-17, 25-15, 25-22

Los Angeles Marshall d. San Fernando, 19-25, 25-21, 19-25, 25-23, 17-15

Granada Hills Kennedy d. Bell, 20-25, 25-19. 25-19, 25-12

Van Nuys d, Wilmington Banning, 25-18, 16-25, 25-22, 26-24

Quarterfinals, Wednesday, 7 p.m.

#9 South Gate at #1 Chatsworth

#5 Los Angeles Marshall at #4 Sylmar

#6 Granada Hills Kennedy at #3 San Pedro

#10 Van Nuys at #2 Venice

Notes: Semifinals, Nov. 5, 7 p.m. Championship, Nov. 9, 3:15 p.m. at Birmingham.

DIVISION II

First round, Monday

Maywood d. Santee, 25-21, 25-20, 25-16

Huntington Park d. Fremont, 25-23, 25-20, 12-25, 25-21

Vaughn d. Lincoln, 15-25, 25-14, 18-25, 25-17, 15-12

First round, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

#17 Arleta at #16 Los Angeles Hamilton

Second round, Wednesday, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles Hamilton/Arleta winner at #1 Elizabeth

#9 Birmingham at #8 Rivera

#12 Los Angeles Roosevelt at #5 Marquez

#13 Maywood at #4 Central City

#19 Huntington Park at #3 Verdugo Hills

#11 South East at #6 Hollywood

#10 Legacy at #7 Maywood CES

#15 Vaughn at #2 Los Angeles University

Notes: Quarterfinals, Nov. 4, 7 p.m.; semifinals, Nov, 6, 7 p.m. Championship, Nov. 9, 12:30 p.m. at Birmingham.

DIVISION III

First round, Monday

Hawkins d. Dymally, 25-22, 25-14, 25-20

Orthopaedic d. Lakeview, 25-22, 26-24, 25-17

Animo De La Hoya d. Collins, 25-11, 25-10, 25-4

Los Angeles Kennedy d. Ivy Academia, 21-25, 25-14, 25-16, 25-20

Second round, Wednesday, 7 p.m.

#16 Hawkins at #1 Bravo

#9 Mendez at #8 Los Angeles CES

#12 Franklin at #5 Sherman Oaks CES

#20 Orthopaedic at #4 Northridge

#14 Animo De La Hoya at #3 Canoga Park

#11 Contreras at #6 Foshay

#10 King Drew at #7 Bernstein

#18 Los Angeles Kennedy at #2 Grant

Notes: Semifinals, Nov, 6, 7 p.m. Championship, Nov. 9, 10 a.m. at Birmingham.

DIVISION IV

First round, Monday

Triumph d. CALS Early College, 25-7, 25-15, 25-21

Los Angeles d. Westchester, 25-23, 25-22, 25-11

Port of Los Angeles d. Gardena, 25-16, 25-11, 25-14

Angelou d. Sotomayor, 25-20, 25-16, 25-18

East Valley d. Manual Arts, 25-23, 25-17, 25-22

USC Hybrid d. Math/Science, 15-25, 25-11, 25-17, 18-25, 15-11

USC Media Arts/Engineering d. Belmont, 19-25, 25-23, 22-25, 30-28, 15-7

Fulton d. Community Charter, 25-21, 25-15, 26-24

Quarterfinals, Wednesday, 7 p.m.

#9 Los Angeles at #1 Triumph

#13 Angelou at #5 Port of Los Angeles

#11 USC Hybrid at #3 East Valley

#10 USC Media Arts/Engineering at #2 Fulton

Notes: Semifinals, Nov. 5, 7 p.m. Championship, Nov. 8, 7:30 p.m. at Birmingham.

DIVISION V

First round, Monday

Rancho Dominguez d. Panorama, 25, 16-, 25-15, 25-17

Bright Star d. Smidt Tech, 13-25, 25-22, 25-23, 25-11

Larchmont d. Washington, 25-15, 25-16, 25-12

Downtown Magnets d. Westside Innovative, 15-25, 20-25, 25-17, 25-11, 15-9

Los Angeles Leadership d. University Prep, 25-20, 25-15, 25-19

Sun Valley Magnet d. Episcopal, 25-18, 25-18, 25-12

Neuwirth d. Academia Avance, 25-8, 25-20, 25-11

First round, TBA

#16 Valor vs. #1 New West at Stoner Recreation Center (Los Angeles)

Quarterfinals, Wednesday, 7 p.m.

#1 New West/#16 Valor winner vs. #8 Rancho Dominguez

#12 Bright Star at #4 Larchmont

#14 Downtown Magnets at #11 Los Angeles Leadership

#7 Sun Valley Magnet at #2 Neuwirth

Notes: Semifinals, Nov. 5, 7 p.m. Championship, Nov. 8, 5 p.m. at Birmingham.

