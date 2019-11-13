Competitive games expected in Southern Section football quarterfinals

The Southern Section football quarterfinals are set for Friday night, and look for a lot of competitive games.

In Division 1, unbeaten Mission Viejo is hosting Servite in a titanic battle of Orange County teams. Servite quarterback Noah Fifita will face a Mission Viejo defense that hasn’t given up more than 14 points in a single game. It’s public vs. private.

In Division 2, there are four competitive games helped by the fact Division 1 was limited to eight teams instead of 16 to start the playoffs. The games: Vista Murrieta vs. Sierra Canyon at Granada Hills, Long Beach Poly at Rancho Cucamonga, Upland at Chaminade, and Rancho Verde at San Clemente.

Upland linebacker Justin Flowe will offer a strong challenge to the surging Eagles, led by quarterback Jaylen Henderson and running back Willy Camacho.

In Division 3, the most competitive game should be Tesoro at Alemany with lots of offense. Tesoro quarterback Sean Lindgren has passed for 2,097 yards and 25 touchdowns. Zach Wran has rushed for 1,217 yards and 13 touchdowns. Alemany junior quarterback Miller Moss has passed for 2,628 yards and 24 touchdowns.

