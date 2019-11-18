Corona Centennial coach Matt Logan is rotating three quarterbacks in unusual strategy

Corona Centennial football coach Matt Logan stunned the high school world in 2014 when the Huskies won the Southern Section Division 1 championship by alternating quarterbacks Anthony Catalano and Nate Kettingham every new series.

Now he’s taken his mad scientist ways to an even stranger level — he’s playing three quarterbacks. The Huskies are set to face St. John Bosco at home on Friday night in a Division 1 semifinal.

“When you sit back, it seems so crazy,” Logan said. “But when you do it, it’s not.”

It’s Carter Freedland’s turn to start. Then, in the next series, it’s Jake Retzlaff’s turn to play. Then, in the next series, Ala Mikaele gets his chance. It wouldn’t work if the quarterbacks weren’t willing to sacrifice individual stats for the good of the team. But they are.

“Their stats are evenly dispersed,” Logan said. “They’re equal in the way they’ve performed. They each have their days and are each playing at a high level. It’s been good competition for themselves and raised their level of play.”

Centennial is 10-2. St. John Bosco is 11-1. The big question is has Centennial improved enough since opening the season with a 42-12 loss to Mater Dei.

Logan thinks his team has improved, and using three quarterbacks has made a difference.

