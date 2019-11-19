Washington Prep begins on positive note with basketball win over Crossroads

As much as Washington Prep coach Jovante King enjoyed his team’s 63-59 win over Crossroads on Tuesday in an opening game of the Harvard-Westlake tournament, he was really focused on a nonleague game scheduled for Wednesday against City Section power Taft. Last season, the Generals lost to Taft and it cost them dearly in playoff seedings.

“That’s the game of the season for us,” King said.

Washington Prep lost most of its top players from last season’s 22-8 team but has added a good group of new players. Brandon Burks, a transfer from King-Drew, scored 15 points. DeShawn Johnson had 13 points, seven rebounds and three blocks. Joshua Lee added 10 points, including two free throws with 6.2 seconds left to clinch the victory.

Jaren Harris hits three for Windward. pic.twitter.com/BgnmPX7yRe — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) November 20, 2019

St. John Bosco defeated Burbank 79-51. Lamaj Lewis finished with 18 points. Windward was impressive in a 79-51 win over Renaissance. The Wildcats opened a 49-21 halftime lead. Jaren Harris scored all 17 of his points in the first half. Dylan Andrews added 17 points and Henry Hopper had 10. Koat Keat led Renaissance with 25 points.

At Redondo, Lynwood defeated University 70-63. Christian Johnson had 18 points and Jordan Brown 17. David Cheatom led Uni with 25 points and 13 rebounds.

Saugus senior guard Adrian McIntyre has honored the Saugus school shooting victims on his shoes.



“I wrote on my shoes because this is my motivation.” pic.twitter.com/QihRS9tBWo — Connor Morrissette (@C_Morrissette) November 20, 2019

Saugus, playing its first game since the tragic shooting at its campus last week, defeated South East 78-55. While its gym was closed, Saugus practiced at Castaic. Nate Perez led the Centurions with 21 points. Adrian McInytre finished with 13 points, 14 steals, 10 assists and 10 rebounds. Joseph Hernandez had 21 points for South East.