High School Sports

Southern Section football semifinals filled with top matchups

469963_la-sp-mater-dei-st.-john-bosco-football_2_AJS-204848212
Receiver Kody Epps of Mater Dei catches a pass for a touchdown over Josh Alford of St. John Bosco. Both schools are in the Division 1 semifinals.
(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
Nov. 19, 2019
8:40 AM
It’s semifinal week in the high school football playoffs, and there are some great matchups in the Southern Section.

In Division 7, 12-0 Serrano is playing at 12-0 Cypress. Running back Wahkill Sullivan of Serrano has rushed for 1,328 yards. He’ll take on Issac Hurtado of Cypress, perhaps the best running back in Orange County this season.

In Division 2, Chaminade keeps pulling off surprises and will be at San Clemente. The Eagles’ freshmen contributors, led by receiver Ian Duarte, are exceeding expectations. The other semifinal, Rancho Cucamonga vs. Sierra Canyon at Granada Hills, features standout quarterbacks CJ Stroud and Chayden Peery.

In Division 1, St. John Bosco is at Corona Centennial. There could be a lot of points scored depending on how well the offensive lines protect the quarterbacks. The other semifinal is a battle of unbeatens: 11-0 Santa Ana Mater Dei at 11-0 Mission Viejo. Receiver Kody Epps of Mater Dei has caught a school record 23 touchdowns.

Everyone seems to expect a St. John Bosco-Mater Dei final for the fourth consecutive year next week, but that’s why you play the games.

Division 3 might have the most competitive games. Corona del Mar is at Alemany and La Habra is playing Grace Brethren at Royal.

In Division 6, 11-1 Oxnard Pacifica has been rolling through opponents and faces host Crespi.

Eric Sondheimer
Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.
