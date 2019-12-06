Prep basketball roundup: Heritage Christian knocks off Etiwanda to advance to Westchester tournament final

Northridge Heritage Christian just took down Etiwanda, one of the best high school basketball teams in Southern California, sending a loud and clear message that the Warriors are a team to reckon with.

Sophomore Skyy Clark scored 16 points to help Heritage Christian hold off Westchester 48-47 in the semifinals of the Westchester tournament on Friday night. Etiwanda had a chance to win the game with two shot attempts in the final seconds but the Heritage Christian defense held. Kyle Frelow added 15 points for Heritage Christian.

Camren Pierce had 15 points for Etiwanda.

Etiwanda gets a good look on a 15-footer from Tyree Campbell, Jackson tries to power though contact on OReb, but no call. Heritage wins it, 48-47. Skyy Clark led all scorers with 16, Kyle Frelow added 15. Camren Pierce led Etiwanda w 15, Jahmai Mashack & DJ Jackson 10 each. pic.twitter.com/1wwjyS55ke — Devin Ugland (@Devin_Ugland) December 7, 2019

Bishop Montgomery defeated Washington Prep 51-35. Isaiah Johnson had 16 points. Michael Frankling had 24 points and Chris Page 19 in Gardena’s 56-50 win over Long Beach Poly.

Chaminade improved to 7-0 with a 91-70 win over Oxnard to advance to the championship game of the Simi Valley tournament against Westlake. Kenneth Simpson scored 28, Abe Eagle had 22 points and 13 rebounds and Keith Higgins added 20 points.

Hercy Miller scored 27 points in Oaks Christian’s 76-63 win over Van Nuys.

Alemany defeated Brentwood 78-67. Dennis Buckley had 24 points and Nico Ponce 22. Christian Oliver scored 20 points in Maranatha’s 57-54 win over Providence.

Rancho Christian received 16 points and 11 rebounds from Evan Mobley in a 95-75 win over Rainier Beach. Dominick Harris led all scorers with 23 points.



Saugus defeated South East 79-37. Adrian McIntyre had 20 points and Nate Perez added 16.

KJ Bradley scored 21 points and Justin Cornelius 17 in Crenshaw’s 67-64 win over Hamilton.

In Nevada, Birmingham was beaten by Folsom 67-53. Corey Colfield had 17 points.

Ryan Grande had 37 points in La Canada’s 68-67 win over Dominguez.

Andrew Cook scored 33 points in Servite’s 72-58 win over Citrus Hill.

