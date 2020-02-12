Girls’ basketball: City playoff results and updated schedule

OPEN DIVISION

Quarterfinals, Thursday, 7 p.m.

#8 Taft at #1 Palisades

#5 Narbonne at #4 Granada Hills

#6 Crenshaw at #3 Los Angeles Hamilton

#7 Legacy at #2 El Camino Real

Notes: Consolation semifinals. Feb. 18, 7 p.m. at higher seeds; championship semifinals, Feb. 22, 3 and 4:30 p.m. at Los Angeles Southwest College; third-place and fifth-place games, Feb 25, 7 p.m. at higher seed. Championship, Feb. 29, 5 p.m. at Los Angeles Southwest College.

DIVISION I

First round, Thursday, 7 p.m. unless noted

#16 Sylmar at #1 Westchester

#9 Venice at #8 Cleveland

#12 Arleta at #5 King/Drew

#13 San Fernando at #4 Garfield

#14 Fairfax at #3 Eagle Rock

#11 Dorsey at #6 Van Nuys

#10 North Hollywood at #7 Carson

#15 Los Angeles Roosevelt at #2 Birmingham, 5:30 p.m.

Notes: Quarterfinals, Feb. 18, 7 p.m. at higher seeds; semifinals, Feb. 21, 6:30 and 8 p.m. at Birmingham. Championship, Feb. 29, 1 p.m. at Los Angeles Southwest College.

DIVISION II

First round, Tuesday

Sotomayor 57, San Pedro 43

West Adams 50, Northridge 49

Hollywood 47, Reseda 27

Jefferson 63, Los Angeles University 39

Second round, Thursday, 7 p.m.

#17 Sotomayor at #1 Los Angeles Marshall

#9 Torres at #8 Harbor Teacher

#12 Los Angeles Wilson at #5 Bell

#13 West Adams at #4 Sun Valley Poly

#14 Hollywood at #3 South Gate

#11 Chatsworth at #6 Los Angeles CES

#10 Lincoln at #7 Bravo

#15 Jefferson at #2 Granada Hills Kennedy

Notes: Quarterfinals, Feb. 18, 7 p.m. at higher seeds; semifinals, Feb. 22 at Palisades (times TBA). Championship, Feb. 28, 6 p.m. at Birmingham.

DIVISION III

First round, Tuesday

Aspire Ollin 34, Gertz-Ressler 16

Grant 49, Sherman Oaks CES 15

Wilmington Banning 40, Animo Robinson 28

Locke 58, Community Charter 14

Second round, Thursday, 7 p.m.

#17 Aspire Ollin at #1 Central City Value

#9 Triumph at #8 Academia Avance

#12 Contreras at #5 Lakeview

#13 Grant at #4 Stern

#14 Wilmington Banning at #3 South East

#11 Washington at #6 Mendez

#10 Port of Los Angeles at #7 Collins

#18 Locke at #2 Marquez

Notes: Quarterfinals, Feb. 18, 7 p.m. at higher seeds; semifinals, Feb. 21, 7 p.m. at higher seeds. Championship, Feb. 27, 5 p.m. at Birmingham.

DIVISION IV

First round, Tuesday

Bernstein 50, New West 14

Valley Arts/Sciences 52, Los Angeles 50

Orthopaedic 35, Animo Venice 19

Angelou 30, Neuwirth 17

Second round, Thursday, 7 p.m.

#17 Bernstein at #1 Verdugo Hills

#9 Panorama at #8 Fremont

#12 Huntington Park at #5 Franklin

#20 Valley Arts/Sciences at #4 Chavez

#14 Orthopaedic at #3 Animo Watts

#11 USC Hybrid at #6 Los Angeles Kennedy

#10 Santee at #7 Animo De La Hoya

#15 Angelou at #2 Maywood

Notes: Quarterfinals, Feb. 18, 7 p.m. at higher seeds; semifinals, Feb. 21, 7 p.m. at higher seeds. Championship, Feb. 26 at Palisades or Granada Hills, time TBA.

DIVISION V

First round, Tuesday

USC-Media Arts/Engineering 31, Camino Nuevo 16

Sun Valley Magnet 26, Rise Kohyang 17

Larchmont 15, Los Angeles Leadership 11

New Designs Watts 42, Episcopal 29

Second round, Thursday, 7 p.m.

#17 USC-Media Arts/Engineering at #1 Monroe

#9 Los Angeles Jordan at #8 Math/Science

#12 North Valley Military at #5 Roybal

#13 Sun Valley Magnet at #4 Fulton

#14 Larchmont at #3 Girls Leadership

#11 Dymally at #6 University Prep

#10 Rivera at #7 Animo Bunche

#15 New Designs Watts at #2 Maywood CES

Notes: Quarterfinals, Feb. 18, 7 p.m. at higher seeds; semifinals, Feb. 21, 7 p.m. at higher seeds. Championship, Feb. 26 at Palisades or Granada Hills, time TBA.