Girls’ basketball: City playoff results and updated schedule

OPEN DIVISION
Quarterfinals, Thursday, 7 p.m.
#8 Taft at #1 Palisades
#5 Narbonne at #4 Granada Hills
#6 Crenshaw at #3 Los Angeles Hamilton
#7 Legacy at #2 El Camino Real
Notes: Consolation semifinals. Feb. 18, 7 p.m. at higher seeds; championship semifinals, Feb. 22, 3 and 4:30 p.m. at Los Angeles Southwest College; third-place and fifth-place games, Feb 25, 7 p.m. at higher seed. Championship, Feb. 29, 5 p.m. at Los Angeles Southwest College.
DIVISION I
First round, Thursday, 7 p.m. unless noted
#16 Sylmar at #1 Westchester
#9 Venice at #8 Cleveland
#12 Arleta at #5 King/Drew
#13 San Fernando at #4 Garfield
#14 Fairfax at #3 Eagle Rock
#11 Dorsey at #6 Van Nuys
#10 North Hollywood at #7 Carson
#15 Los Angeles Roosevelt at #2 Birmingham, 5:30 p.m.
Notes: Quarterfinals, Feb. 18, 7 p.m. at higher seeds; semifinals, Feb. 21, 6:30 and 8 p.m. at Birmingham. Championship, Feb. 29, 1 p.m. at Los Angeles Southwest College.
DIVISION II
First round, Tuesday
Sotomayor 57, San Pedro 43
West Adams 50, Northridge 49
Hollywood 47, Reseda 27
Jefferson 63, Los Angeles University 39
Second round, Thursday, 7 p.m.
#17 Sotomayor at #1 Los Angeles Marshall
#9 Torres at #8 Harbor Teacher
#12 Los Angeles Wilson at #5 Bell
#13 West Adams at #4 Sun Valley Poly
#14 Hollywood at #3 South Gate
#11 Chatsworth at #6 Los Angeles CES
#10 Lincoln at #7 Bravo
#15 Jefferson at #2 Granada Hills Kennedy
Notes: Quarterfinals, Feb. 18, 7 p.m. at higher seeds; semifinals, Feb. 22 at Palisades (times TBA). Championship, Feb. 28, 6 p.m. at Birmingham.
DIVISION III
First round, Tuesday
Aspire Ollin 34, Gertz-Ressler 16
Grant 49, Sherman Oaks CES 15
Wilmington Banning 40, Animo Robinson 28
Locke 58, Community Charter 14
Second round, Thursday, 7 p.m.
#17 Aspire Ollin at #1 Central City Value
#9 Triumph at #8 Academia Avance
#12 Contreras at #5 Lakeview
#13 Grant at #4 Stern
#14 Wilmington Banning at #3 South East
#11 Washington at #6 Mendez
#10 Port of Los Angeles at #7 Collins
#18 Locke at #2 Marquez
Notes: Quarterfinals, Feb. 18, 7 p.m. at higher seeds; semifinals, Feb. 21, 7 p.m. at higher seeds. Championship, Feb. 27, 5 p.m. at Birmingham.
DIVISION IV
First round, Tuesday
Bernstein 50, New West 14
Valley Arts/Sciences 52, Los Angeles 50
Orthopaedic 35, Animo Venice 19
Angelou 30, Neuwirth 17
Second round, Thursday, 7 p.m.
#17 Bernstein at #1 Verdugo Hills
#9 Panorama at #8 Fremont
#12 Huntington Park at #5 Franklin
#20 Valley Arts/Sciences at #4 Chavez
#14 Orthopaedic at #3 Animo Watts
#11 USC Hybrid at #6 Los Angeles Kennedy
#10 Santee at #7 Animo De La Hoya
#15 Angelou at #2 Maywood
Notes: Quarterfinals, Feb. 18, 7 p.m. at higher seeds; semifinals, Feb. 21, 7 p.m. at higher seeds. Championship, Feb. 26 at Palisades or Granada Hills, time TBA.
DIVISION V
First round, Tuesday
USC-Media Arts/Engineering 31, Camino Nuevo 16
Sun Valley Magnet 26, Rise Kohyang 17
Larchmont 15, Los Angeles Leadership 11
New Designs Watts 42, Episcopal 29
Second round, Thursday, 7 p.m.
#17 USC-Media Arts/Engineering at #1 Monroe
#9 Los Angeles Jordan at #8 Math/Science
#12 North Valley Military at #5 Roybal
#13 Sun Valley Magnet at #4 Fulton
#14 Larchmont at #3 Girls Leadership
#11 Dymally at #6 University Prep
#10 Rivera at #7 Animo Bunche
#15 New Designs Watts at #2 Maywood CES
Notes: Quarterfinals, Feb. 18, 7 p.m. at higher seeds; semifinals, Feb. 21, 7 p.m. at higher seeds. Championship, Feb. 26 at Palisades or Granada Hills, time TBA.