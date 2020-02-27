Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
High School Sports

City Division IV final features half-court shot, 39-point performance

maywood.jpg
Maywood Academy won the City Section Division IV championship.
(City Section)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
Feb. 27, 2020
10:48 AM
Share

It was quite an ending and quite a game in the City Section Division IV boys’ basketball championship game on Wednesday night at Granada Hills between Maywood Academy and Sun Valley Magnet.

Flavio Torres of Sun Valley, who scored 48 points in a game earlier this season, scored his team’s first 23 points, including all 17 in the first quarter. He’s a 5-foot-8 senior guard.

By the end of the game, he had 39 points.

Sun Valley seemed headed for victory when Brian Gracian let loose a final shot from just inside the half-court line. It went in as the buzzer sounded, giving Maywood a 65-63 victory.

High School Sports
Newsletter
Go beyond the scoreboard

Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Eric Sondheimer
Follow Us
Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement