City Division IV final features half-court shot, 39-point performance

It was quite an ending and quite a game in the City Section Division IV boys’ basketball championship game on Wednesday night at Granada Hills between Maywood Academy and Sun Valley Magnet.

Flavio Torres of Sun Valley, who scored 48 points in a game earlier this season, scored his team’s first 23 points, including all 17 in the first quarter. He’s a 5-foot-8 senior guard.

By the end of the game, he had 39 points.

Thank you @CIFLACS for hosting an incredible championship and @SunValleyMagnet for an amazing game and strong sportsmanship! pic.twitter.com/6RBsVBLxD1 — Maywood Academy (@maywoodacademy) February 27, 2020

Sun Valley seemed headed for victory when Brian Gracian let loose a final shot from just inside the half-court line. It went in as the buzzer sounded, giving Maywood a 65-63 victory.

