Keith Dinwiddie, Fidelis Okereke named co-City players of the year in basketball

Keith Dinwiddie of Fairfax and Fidelis Okereke of King-Drew have been selected the co-City players of the year in boys’ basketball. Jane Nwaba of Palisades is the girls’ player of the year.

Dinwiddie averaged better than 20 points a game for a Fairfax team that lost to Westchester in the Open Division final. Okereke’s scoring, rebounding and shot blocking made him the top center in the City Section.

Nwaba averaged 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Open Division girls’ champions.

Here’s the link to complete All-City teams.