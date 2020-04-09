Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
High School Sports

Keith Dinwiddie, Fidelis Okereke named co-City players of the year in basketball

Fidelis Okereke of King-Drew was named co-City player of the year with Keith Dinwiddie of Fairfax.
(Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
April 9, 2020
12:11 PM
Keith Dinwiddie of Fairfax and Fidelis Okereke of King-Drew have been selected the co-City players of the year in boys’ basketball. Jane Nwaba of Palisades is the girls’ player of the year.

Dinwiddie averaged better than 20 points a game for a Fairfax team that lost to Westchester in the Open Division final. Okereke’s scoring, rebounding and shot blocking made him the top center in the City Section.

Nwaba averaged 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Open Division girls’ champions.

Here’s the link to complete All-City teams.

Eric Sondheimer
Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.
