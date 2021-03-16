Harvard-Westlake vs. Sierra Canyon in girls’ basketball scheduled for next Wednesday

Melissa Hearlihy, the girls’ basketball coach at Harvard-Westlake, remains focused on her team playing Sierra Canyon in a season opener next Wednesday at Sierra Canyon even though the Los Angeles County Dept. of Public Health still hasn’t given clearance for schools to open up their gyms and allow indoor practices to begin.

Hearlihy said her players have undergone required testing under state guidelines but school officials won’t let her or the boys’ team use the gym until L.A. County announces whether it will follow the state guidelines. A spokeswoman for L.A. County public health indicated in an email that an update will be issued by the end of this week.

Hearlihy said she would still play Sierra Canyon with only a few practices. Sierra Canyon has been ready to play any opponent. Harvard-Westlake is led by Stanford-bound Kiki Iriafen.

Harvard-Westlake is also excited about unveiling 5-foot-2 freshman point guard Jamie Yue. “She’s a pistol,” Hearlihy said.

Sierra Canyon will be unveiling its own highly touted freshmen players. “We’re good on our end,” coach Alicia Komaki said.

Now, if only public health gives approval.

One of the first boys’ basketball games of the season was scheduled for Tuesday with Moorpark playing at Santa Clara in Oxnard. Ventura County has adopted the state guidelines, clearing the way for games to begin when teams have fulfilled their testing requirements.

