High school baseball: Thursday’s results
BASEBALL
Thursday’s results
Arroyo Valley 9, Norte Vista 2
Beaumont 2, Excelsior 0
Camarillo 15, Oak Park 2
Canyon Springs 7, Riverside Poly 4
Cathedral 9, South Pasadena 2
Chaffey 9, Patriot 0
Charter Oak 4, Claremont 2
Citrus Valley 4, Don Lugo 2
Culver City 11, South Torrance 0
Dos Pueblos 2, San Marcos 0
Downey 23, Paramount 0
El Segundo 6, Redondo 5
Elsinore 13, Vista del Lago 0
Gahr 11, Ayala 2
Gardena Serra 5, Loyola 3
Granada Hills 5, Moorpark 4
Hart 19, Golden Valley 5
Hemet 5, Riverside Notre Dame 0
King 6, La Sierra 2
La Verne Lutheran 7, Fairmont Prep 1
Linfield Christian 10, San Diego Morse 4
Long Beach Poly 10, Mayfair 8
Los Altos 7, Burbank Burroughs 5
Los Angeles Hamilton 11, South East 2
Monrovia 9, Pasadena 0
Norco 7, Murrieta Mesa 6
Northview 13, Walnut 4
Oak Hills 4, Apple Valley 0
Oaks Christian 4, Newbury Park 1
Orange Lutheran 16, Alemany 3
Pomona 4, St. Margaret’s 0
Riverside North 5, Troy 1
Riverside Prep 3, Hesperia Christian 2
Santa Barbara 15, Righetti 2
Serrano 4, Hesperia 3
Servite 7, Corona 6
Sultana 7, Ridgecrest Burroughs 1
Temecula Valley 7, Paloma Valley 6
Thousand Oaks 6, Calabasas 1
Upland 10, Chino 3
Valencia 11, Canyon Country Canyon 6
Viewpoint 10, Heritage Christian 0
Vista Murrieta 9, Hillcrest 3
Warren 11, Lynwood 0
Webb 12, Arrowhead Christian 3
West Covina 11, Montclair 4
West Ranch 6, Saugus 5
Westlake 7, Agoura 6
