High School Sports

High school baseball: Thursday’s results

Baseballs on the dirt around a home plate.
(Christian Petersen / Getty Images)
By Times staff
BASEBALL

Thursday’s results

Arroyo Valley 9, Norte Vista 2

Beaumont 2, Excelsior 0

Camarillo 15, Oak Park 2

Canyon Springs 7, Riverside Poly 4

Cathedral 9, South Pasadena 2

Chaffey 9, Patriot 0

Charter Oak 4, Claremont 2

Citrus Valley 4, Don Lugo 2

Culver City 11, South Torrance 0

Dos Pueblos 2, San Marcos 0

Downey 23, Paramount 0

El Segundo 6, Redondo 5

Elsinore 13, Vista del Lago 0

Gahr 11, Ayala 2

Gardena Serra 5, Loyola 3

Granada Hills 5, Moorpark 4

Hart 19, Golden Valley 5

Hemet 5, Riverside Notre Dame 0

King 6, La Sierra 2

La Verne Lutheran 7, Fairmont Prep 1

Linfield Christian 10, San Diego Morse 4

Long Beach Poly 10, Mayfair 8

Los Altos 7, Burbank Burroughs 5

Los Angeles Hamilton 11, South East 2

Monrovia 9, Pasadena 0

Norco 7, Murrieta Mesa 6

Northview 13, Walnut 4

Oak Hills 4, Apple Valley 0

Oaks Christian 4, Newbury Park 1

Orange Lutheran 16, Alemany 3

Pomona 4, St. Margaret’s 0

Riverside North 5, Troy 1

Riverside Prep 3, Hesperia Christian 2

Santa Barbara 15, Righetti 2

Serrano 4, Hesperia 3

Servite 7, Corona 6

Sultana 7, Ridgecrest Burroughs 1

Temecula Valley 7, Paloma Valley 6

Thousand Oaks 6, Calabasas 1

Upland 10, Chino 3

Valencia 11, Canyon Country Canyon 6

Viewpoint 10, Heritage Christian 0

Vista Murrieta 9, Hillcrest 3

Warren 11, Lynwood 0

Webb 12, Arrowhead Christian 3

West Covina 11, Montclair 4

West Ranch 6, Saugus 5

Westlake 7, Agoura 6

High School Sports

