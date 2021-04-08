High school baseball: Wednesday’s results
BASEBALL
Wednesday’s results
Adelanto 11, Excelsior 6
Arcadia 11, Charter Oak 5
Barstow 2, Granite Hills 0
Bishop Amat 10, Birmingham 0
Chaffey 5, Diamond Ranch 0
Claremont 5, California 3
Crespi 7, Paraclete 1
Harvard-Westlake 6, JSerra 4
Hillcrest 4, Arlington 3
Lancaster 12, Knight 0
Legacy 1, Maywood CES 0
Los Angeles Hamilton 11, San Pedro 8
Loyola 2, St. Paul 1
Ontario Christian 14, Savanna 7
Orange Lutheran 10, Damien 1
Palos Verdes 5, Torrance 4
Quartz Hill 6, Highland 3
Ramona 14, Patriot 0
Rancho Mirage 10, Coachella Valley 3
Salesian 3, St. Anthony 1
South Hills 11, Santa Fe 2
St. Francis 11, Gardena Serra 5
Upland 9, Don Lugo 4
Victor Valley 13, Silverado 12
Western Christian 10, University Prep 3
