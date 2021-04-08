Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
High School Sports

High school baseball: Wednesday’s results

SCBaseballs are seen on the dirt around a home plate.
(Christian Petersen / Getty Images)
By Times staff
BASEBALL

Wednesday’s results

Adelanto 11, Excelsior 6

Arcadia 11, Charter Oak 5

Barstow 2, Granite Hills 0

Bishop Amat 10, Birmingham 0

Chaffey 5, Diamond Ranch 0

Claremont 5, California 3

Crespi 7, Paraclete 1

Harvard-Westlake 6, JSerra 4

Hillcrest 4, Arlington 3

Lancaster 12, Knight 0

Legacy 1, Maywood CES 0

Los Angeles Hamilton 11, San Pedro 8

Loyola 2, St. Paul 1

Ontario Christian 14, Savanna 7

Orange Lutheran 10, Damien 1

Palos Verdes 5, Torrance 4

Quartz Hill 6, Highland 3

Ramona 14, Patriot 0

Rancho Mirage 10, Coachella Valley 3

Salesian 3, St. Anthony 1

South Hills 11, Santa Fe 2

St. Francis 11, Gardena Serra 5

Upland 9, Don Lugo 4

Victor Valley 13, Silverado 12

Western Christian 10, University Prep 3

