High School Sports

High school baseball: Monday’s results

Baseballs are seen on dirt around a home plate.
(Christian Petersen / Getty Images)
By Times staff
BASEBALL

Monday’s results

Aquinas 10, Arrowhead Christian 2

Arroyo Valley 8, Indian Springs 2

Beckman 3, Portola 0

Cerritos 6, Orange 2

Cerritos Valley Christian 9, West Covina 4

Cleveland 6, Narbonne 4

Corona 3, Mater Dei 2

Corona del Mar 5, Tesoro 2

Crean Lutheran 7, Costa Mesa 1

de Toledo 10, Shalhevet 1

Dos Pueblos 8, St. Bonaventure 3

Eastvale Roosevelt 5, Esperanza 4

Foothill 15, Capistrano Valley 9

Fountain Valley 7, Edison 3

Gahr 4, Capistrano Valley Christian 1

Indio 15, Cathedral City 0

Irvine 7, Northwood 5

Katella 14, Whittier Christian 12 (8)

La Habra 8, La Palma Kennedy 3

Laguna Beach 4, Tustin 0

Laguna Hills 11, University 8

Linfield Christian 5, Western Christian 4

Marina 14, Westminster 2

Millikan 10, El Modena 0

Newport Harbor 3, Fullerton 1

Oxford Academy 15, Anaheim 0

Palisades 10, Los Angeles CES 0

Pasadena Marshall 10, Gabrielino 3

Placentia Valencia 4, Estancia 2

Santa Ana 2, Century 1

Savanna 20, Bolsa Grande 1

Silverado 13, University Prep 1

Sunny Hills 7, Santa Ana Calvary Chapel 0

Trabuco Hills 10, Segerstrom 1

Troy 5, Nogales 0

Twentynine Palms 1, Banning 0

Westchester 5, Fairfax 3

Westlake 7, Buena 1

Westminster La Quinta 18, Magnolia 5

Yucca Valley 2, Coachella Valley 1

High School Sports

