High school baseball: Monday’s results
BASEBALL
Monday’s results
Aquinas 10, Arrowhead Christian 2
Arroyo Valley 8, Indian Springs 2
Beckman 3, Portola 0
Cerritos 6, Orange 2
Cerritos Valley Christian 9, West Covina 4
Cleveland 6, Narbonne 4
Corona 3, Mater Dei 2
Corona del Mar 5, Tesoro 2
Crean Lutheran 7, Costa Mesa 1
de Toledo 10, Shalhevet 1
Dos Pueblos 8, St. Bonaventure 3
Eastvale Roosevelt 5, Esperanza 4
Foothill 15, Capistrano Valley 9
Fountain Valley 7, Edison 3
Gahr 4, Capistrano Valley Christian 1
Indio 15, Cathedral City 0
Irvine 7, Northwood 5
Katella 14, Whittier Christian 12 (8)
La Habra 8, La Palma Kennedy 3
Laguna Beach 4, Tustin 0
Laguna Hills 11, University 8
Linfield Christian 5, Western Christian 4
Marina 14, Westminster 2
Millikan 10, El Modena 0
Newport Harbor 3, Fullerton 1
Oxford Academy 15, Anaheim 0
Palisades 10, Los Angeles CES 0
Pasadena Marshall 10, Gabrielino 3
Placentia Valencia 4, Estancia 2
Santa Ana 2, Century 1
Savanna 20, Bolsa Grande 1
Silverado 13, University Prep 1
Sunny Hills 7, Santa Ana Calvary Chapel 0
Trabuco Hills 10, Segerstrom 1
Troy 5, Nogales 0
Twentynine Palms 1, Banning 0
Westchester 5, Fairfax 3
Westlake 7, Buena 1
Westminster La Quinta 18, Magnolia 5
Yucca Valley 2, Coachella Valley 1
